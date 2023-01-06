Beat Saber Just Got Confirmed for PS VR2

Fans of the hit rhythm game Beat Saber have been eagerly awaiting news on whether the game would be coming to the next generation of PlayStation VR hardware, the PS VR2. After Meta’s acquisition of developer Beat Games in 2019, there was a question of whether the game would be restricted to Facebook’s line of Meta Quest devices or if it would be available on Sony’s new VR headset. That question has now been answered, as Sony confirmed during its keynote at the Consumer Electronics Show this week that Beat Saber will indeed be coming to the PS VR2.

While this is certainly exciting news for fans of the game, there are still a few details that have yet to be announced. It’s unclear when exactly the game will be released for the PS VR2, whether it will be part of the launch lineup on February 22nd or come later in the year. There is also the question of whether Beat Games will offer a free upgrade for those who already own the game on the original PS VR, and whether the port will utilize any of the unique features of the PS VR2 such as eye tracking or haptic feedback in the controllers.

In addition to Beat Saber, Sony also revealed that Gran Turismo 7 will be coming to the PS VR2 at launch, and it will be a free update. Other titles launching alongside the PlayStation VR2 include Horizon Call of the Mountain, Moss: Book 2, and Resident Evil Village, bringing the total number of games to over 30.

Ready to get a PlayStation VR 2 so you can play Beat Saber? Stay tuned for details 🫶 pic.twitter.com/2DpJFxN1Zu — Beat Saber (@BeatSaber) January 5, 2023

Beat Saber has gained a devoted following thanks to its accessible gameplay, high skill ceiling, and wealth of official and community support. The confirmation that it will be coming to the PS VR2 is sure to be received with excitement by fans who have been waiting to see if the game would be available on the next generation of PlayStation VR hardware. It’s currently available for Meta Quest, PC, and PS VR, and is in development for the PS VR2.

It’s worth noting that the original PS VR has been able to play Beat Saber since its launch, but with the acquisition by Meta and the release of the PS VR2, there was uncertainty about the game’s future on Sony’s platform. Now that it has been confirmed that Beat Saber will be coming to the PS VR2, fans can look forward to experiencing the block-slashing fun on the next generation of VR hardware. It will be interesting to see how the game takes advantage of the new features and capabilities of the PS VR2, and how it compares to the original version of the PS VR.