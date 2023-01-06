NetEase Has Officially Acquired Halo Infinite Co-Developer SkyBox Labs

NetEase, the Chinese tech and media company, has officially acquired SkyBox Labs, a Canadian developer known for its work on the highly-anticipated game Halo Infinite as well as other titles such as Minecraft and Fallout 76. This acquisition is just the latest in a series of moves by NetEase as the company continues to expand its portfolio and presence in the gaming industry.

NetEase announced the acquisition on January 6, stating that its gaming division, NetEase Games, will be taking over SkyBox Labs. The Canadian studio will continue to operate independently under NetEase Games’ leadership, but will now have access to the resources and support needed to help scale its work more quickly. According to SkyBox Labs co-founder Shyang Kong, by joining NetEase, the studio will be able to explore “new creative opportunities” and “enjoy access to world-class operating resources and the full breadth and depth of NetEase’s services” to help it grow faster in Canada.

NetEase has a long history of notable partnerships and acquisitions in the gaming industry. In 2021, the company acquired Grasshopper Manufacture, the developer behind No More Heroes and The Silver Case. The following year, NetEase purchased Quantic Dream, the French studio known for games such as Heavy Rain and the upcoming Star Wars Eclipse. In 2019, NetEase also bought a minority stake in Quantic Dream. It’s unclear at this time if NetEase has any plans to acquire more studios, but given its recent trajectory, it wouldn’t be surprising to see another announcement in the near future.

SkyBox Labs is joining NetEase Games! It’s a milestone day for the studio and we’re thrilled to embark on this next exciting chapter of SkyBox! https://t.co/ykDL3FCQXX pic.twitter.com/OoGbF6BZYJ — SkyBox Labs (@skyboxlabs) January 6, 2023

However, not all of NetEase’s recent endeavors have been smooth sailing. The company has faced legal challenges, including a lawsuit from Riot Games in the UK and other countries such as Germany, Brazil, and Singapore. Riot Games alleges that NetEase’s Hyper Front game is a copy of its own game, Valorant. It remains to be seen how this case will play out, as proving copyright infringement can be a difficult task. Nonetheless, it looks like it will be an interesting road ahead for NetEase as it continues to navigate the constantly-evolving gaming landscape.

As the gaming industry continues to grow and evolve, acquisitions like this one between NetEase and SkyBox Labs are becoming increasingly common. Companies are looking for ways to expand their reach and bring new talent and ideas into their fold. It’s clear that NetEase is no exception to this trend, and it will be interesting to see what the future holds for both the company and the studios it has acquired. Only time will tell what new projects and partnerships will come out of these acquisitions, and how they will shape the gaming industry as a whole.