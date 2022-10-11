Before International Engineers Intended to Move to London to Begin Jobs, Meta Cancelled Job Offers

Just a few weeks before overseas engineers intended to relocate to London to begin working, Meta rescinded job offers, according to employees.

A call quickly changed the plans of a North African computer worker who had packed his belongings and was prepared to relocate to London for a “life-changing opportunity” at Meta.

He was informed that his job offer had been withdrawn by a Meta recruiter. In three weeks, he would begin his employment.

It surprised him because there was no indication that they were reconsidering their choice, he told Insider. “My flight was meant to be on Friday, but they called me on a Monday.”

He is one of two IT professionals who told Insider that Meta revoked their job offers before they were set to relocate to London. The employees requested anonymity because they had signed agreements barring them from criticising Meta. Insider checked their offer letters and confirmed their identities.

The rescinded job offers coincide with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s earlier this year stated plans to adopt a hiring freeze and reduce expenditures as it deals with a slump in advertising and income. Additionally, a Meta representative acknowledged that the business just withdrew its internship offers.

Regarding how the company’s recruiting slowdown affects its Discover Production Engineering programme, Meta declined to comment.

The opportunity to work at Meta, according to the North African tech professional, was “a dream come true.” He claimed he lacked the experience necessary to obtain a “genuine software engineer role.” He thought Meta’s programme would provide access to new possibilities.

I was really looking forward to moving,” he remarked. “Obtaining a British visa is not exactly simple when you are from [my country]. They were quite helpful throughout the entire procedure because you have to travel to Tunisia.

He owns his home and hasn’t yet resigned his job, so he won’t need to look for new employment or accommodation.

However, another Italian engineer who lived somewhere else in Europe wasn’t that fortunate. “Everything was planned, and I basically uprooted my life. I left my job, and I left my apartment,” he told Insider.

He said that in favour of Meta’s Discover Production Engineering programme, he had declined employment offers from Skyscanner and Amazon.

I was overjoyed when I finally received the offer, he remarked.

The Italian engineer claimed that the recruiter who contacted to revoke the contract blamed the cancellation on “economic conditions.”

He claimed that considering the manner the business handled his employment termination, he is unlikely to consider a future chance from Meta.

He said: “I was interested in working at Meta for the prestige, the pay, and the exciting engineering challenges, but after seeing how unfocused leadership is, and the fact that they obviously don’t appear to care about their current and their future employees.