Behind the scenes: Live dealer games and technology

Online casinos are widely popular among players who love the convenience of playing inside their own homes. As an online counterpart of land casinos that a lot of players visit, many people grew fond of these sites as well.

One factor players love most about online casinos is their wide game roster of slots and live dealer games. Whereas slot games are easily understood and automated by a random number generator (RNG), live games are a bit more complex.

Popular live games

With the help of reputable game providers, players are given the chance to play in real-time. Live games give people the chance to engage with other players and watch professional dealers do their jobs. There are several games that are featured in a live dealer casino and here are some of them.

Poker: Poker is known as the most popular card game across all casino platforms. In this game, players need to use their hole cards with their community cards while aiming for the best poker hand. They may also resort to using their best betting strategies to win the game.

Roulette: To play roulette, players must place their bets on where they think the ball will land on the wheel after it is spun. They can vary their bets among specific (inside bets) or generic (outside bets) assumptions that can vary their gameplay. Once the ball has settled, players with the right bets can claim their prizes.

Blackjack: Another popular card game is blackjack. In this social game, the players’ objective is to have their cards’ total value be equal or close to 21 without going over it. Doing so will result in an automatic loss.

The technology and equipment used

Many people are curious about what enables live dealer games to take place on a real-time basis. Here is a closer look at some of the key factors that make it work perfectly.

Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

This special technology allows humans (dealers) to manually determine the winners while the game is in play. This special technology records all data in the gaming rooms or studios so that players can see them.

Cameras

There are at least three cameras inside the studio. As technology advances, the cameras started to get smaller so that they can be easier to set up. It also minimizes the use of space in studios.

More often than not, these cameras are used for an overview, a closer look at the wheel or cards, and an in-picture display.

Monitor

The monitor is an important piece of equipment for game developers as it allows them to control what the players see on their screens. It also helps them keep track of the bets that were placed and the messages in the live chat function.

Game Control Unit (GCU)

This is the most important component in a live game broadcast. This is a small box that is attached to every game table. Its function is to encode the video and data for broadcast.

Their staff

Live games will not function properly without the people behind them. These people are responsible for controlling every component and overseeing the flow of each broadcast. Regardless of how advanced the equipment may be, the setup will not be great if not for those who manage every aspect of the game. Here are some of the most important people in live gaming studios.

Dealers

Cameramen

Information technology manager

Pitboss

Lighting technicians

Sound engineers

These are just some of the factors that make live dealer games work smoothly. With the contribution of each equipment and staff, game providers can provide their players with the playing experience they deserve. By knowing these, players can be more appreciative of the games they play in their chosen live dealer casino when they wish to have fun and win stunning prizes.