Bengaluru-Based Quintype secured Rs 25 Crore in Series A

Quintype Technologies, a Bangalore based SaaS startup that offers a digital media publishers a secure and robust platform to curate, create, monetize and distribute content, has now secured INR 25 crore in a Series A funding round.

The investment is being made by the IIFL AMC, which is a part of the IIFL Wealth Management Limited.

Elaborating on the funding, Chirdeep Shetty, CEO of Quintype, said,

“Media companies and content creators across the world are moving towards a digital-first strategy and the current pandemic situation has only accelerated that shift. The team at Quintype has been focused on creating some of the best products for publishers and this will help us provide better support and expand our offerings to publishers globally. We do all the heavy lifting on the technology-end so that publishers can focus on creating the best content for their audience.”