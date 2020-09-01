Dunzo secured $28M in Series E round led by Google, Lightstone

Dunzo, a hyperlocal delivery app, has now secured $28 million in its ongoing Series E funding round backed by the Lightstone Fund and Google.

Dunzo has issued compulsory convertible preference shares to both the Lightstone and Google, with each share carrying around a face value of INR 55 with a premium of INR 1.13 lacs.

Both the Lightstone and Google received 5155 shares, each translating into a combined value of $15.8 million. Google is an existing investor in Dunzo, and it was its first direct investment into an Indian startup in 2017.