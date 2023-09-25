Bengaluru techie applies for aviation job, loses Rs 13.5 lakh to man posing as recruiter

An more darker aspect of the digital era has surfaced in Bengaluru, the center of India’s tech hub, where invention knows no bounds. Residents’ lives have been invaded by online scammers, which have left a trail of victims in their wake. This issue has gained attention recently as a result of two upsetting incidents involving a software engineer who lost Rs 13.5 lakh to a bogus aviation recruiter and a user of a dating app who lost Rs 2.6 lakh to a cunning con artist. These stories of dishonesty serve as a stark reminder of the necessity of exercising extreme caution and diligence when navigating the perilous internet.

Credits: Money Control

The Aviation Sector Job Scam

Background

Job seekers in Bengaluru are frequently seduced by the attraction of new prospects as they search for greener pastures. Software engineer Sacchidananda BS, 43, was not any different. He set out a month ago on a mission to get employment in the aviation industry, starting a series of occasions that would forever alter his life.

The Impersonation

Imagine getting a call from what appears to be the entrance to your dream job. On August 16, Sacchidananda took the call, thinking he was speaking with a representative of a major aircraft firm. The caller immediately had Sacchidananda’s attention by promising a senior position and a staggering income of Rs 46 lakh annually.

The Elaborate Deception

Little did Sacchidananda know that he was about to be ensnared in an intricate web of deceit. The scammer went to great lengths, conducting an online interview to add authenticity to their scheme.

The Financial Drain

However, as they say, the devil is in the details. Sacchidananda was gradually coerced into handing over his hard-earned money by the con artist under the guise of ‘formalities,’ such as paying for medical services and document verification. Sacchidananda became embroiled in a financial nightmare as the sums increased, ultimately losing Rs 13.54 lakh.

The Vanishing Act

After extracting a substantial sum, the scammer vanished into thin air. It took Sacchidananda a whole month of waiting for an offer letter that would never come before he realized he had fallen victim to a heartless swindler.

The Ongoing Investigation

Sacchidananda’s ordeal was still very much ongoing. He alerted the authorities to the swindle, and now the cybercrime division is looking for the elusive con artist. This incident serves as a harsh reminder that our best defenses against online fraud are caution and vigilance.

The Dating App Blackmail Scam

Background

In a parallel narrative, another tech professional in Bengaluru encountered the dark side of online dating. What began as a seemingly harmless connection on a dating app took a sinister turn.

The Online Connection

The victim, a 30-year-old techie, engaged in video calls with an individual they met on the dating app. These calls fostered trust and intimacy between the two.

The Dark Turn

But the veil of confidence hid a terrible scheme. During one video conversation, the woman used deception to get the victim to take off her clothes as she secretly recorded the interaction. The woman used the damning footage to blackmail the victim out of Rs 2.6 lakh as part of this frightening incident.

The Far-Reaching Consequences

These scams leave victims not only financially depleted but emotionally scarred. The impact can linger, casting a shadow over both personal and professional lives.

The Companies Involved

The aviation sector scam raises questions about the authenticity of job offers in the digital age. While the companies involved remain unnamed, it is a stark reminder that reputable organizations do not require candidates to make substantial payments for job-related formalities.

The Possible Impact

These incidents may damage the standing of the dating app industry and the aviation industry. Job seekers’ increased caution due to concern over shady hiring practices may be observed in the aviation business. Similar to how consumers become more apprehensive of encounters with strangers online, the dating app business may experience a loss in trust.