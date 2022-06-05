Bermuda introduces crypto-friendly laws to attract more businesses

Bermuda introduces crypto-friendly laws as it wants to become a crypto hub. It shows how most smaller nations want to become a leader or at least prominent players in the industry. Bermuda has been developing its crypto regulatory framework for the same. The country aims to keep everything transparent which is expected to attract businesses and projects related to crypto. It will help their economy quite a bit.

Bermuda’s approach to crypto

One of the biggest problems with cryptocurrencies is regulations. A lot of businesses have not fully embraced crypto because of the uncertainty that exists with it. An excellent example of this would be Bank of America. Their CEO recently commented on crypto regulations saying that they are not being allowed to engage with crypto. The bank has hundreds of patents in cryptocurrencies, but regulators are making it difficult to work with them.

So, Bermuda’s approach could help them become a crypto hub where companies can operate at ease and without any uncertainty. The minister of the country’s economy also said that they believe the recent price crash of crypto won’t affect their goal of becoming a hub for this industry.

Bermuda’s regulators said that 27% of their economy is directed to international business. So, if they are able to bring positive and transparent crypto regulations, Bermuda could become a digital asset hub. They will be competing with other nations that are also working towards the same goal. Even Dubai wants to become a leader in the crypto space, so it won’t be easy for Bermuda.

The thing with crypto!

We are in a bear market now, and this is time for governments, companies, and projects to build up. Those who understand crypto and its potential are not looking at this downturn negatively. And whenever the market rises to prominence, so will these nations. There will be a lot of ups and downs with these nations. Take El Salvador, for example, as its Bitcoin holdings are significantly down, and it’s facing a lot of criticism.

What are your thoughts as Bermuda introduces crypto-friendly laws? And do you think that it could become a leader in the crypto space? Let us know in the comments below.