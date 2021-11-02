Best bitcoin wallets – Why should you use a Bitcoin wallet?

The purpose of your wallet is to keep your money together, keep it safe, and ensure it is accessible. A bitcoin wallet does the same for bitcoins. The emergence of cryptocurrency has birthed the need to create a safe space to store these valuable assets. Bitcoin wallets offer this protection and ensure your cryptocurrency is safe. There are various types of bitcoin wallets depending on the medium used for storage and accessing your bitcoins. Trading platforms are different from the wallet and they can only be used for transactions, whereas bitcoin wallets are used to store and retrieve cryptocurrency.

It is advisable to engage a good bitcoin wallet to protect your cryptocurrency and the trading platforms should only be used for exchange. Let us look at the types of bitcoin wallets available and why you should use them.

Mobile App – This kind of wallet comes in the form of an app and can be downloaded from the store. These are useful to make payments. However, if you lose your mobile and someone accesses your phone, then you may be in trouble. Your cryptocurrency is as safe as the security features of your smartphone. This kind of wallet should be checked for operating system compatibility to avoid any glitches. Wallet on your smartphone is easier compared to other options as people of any age, background, and income can use it. Desktop wallet – Your cryptocurrency is stored in the hard disk of your computer. The only time you may be exposed to a threat is when you are connected to the internet and someone manages to gain access to your computer. Website wallets – Various websites provide the service of wallets and these are backed up by their own servers. You can access your wallet from anywhere irrespective of the device being used. The only threat is if the servers are accessed by the third party themselves. Hardware wallets – Hardware wallets are tangible and usually come in the form of a device that can be plugged in to access your bitcoins. These generally look like a small plug-in device and are safer than most options.

Bitcoin wallets are popular and there are a lot of options available in the market thanks to the popularity of bitcoins as an investment. If you are looking for the best bitcoin wallet in India, here are some suggestions!

WazirX Bitcoin Wallet – This provides web-based as well as app-based wallets for the user.

Coinbase Bitcoin Wallet – This is a mobile-based wallet that simplifies transactions and provides a payment gateway to online businesses.

Unocoin Bitcoin Wallet – This is an app-based wallet that supports the top cryptocurrencies in India like bitcoin, Ethereum, and tether.

Trust Bitcoin Wallet – This is a mobile-based wallet that uses PINs and biometrics to keep your cryptocurrency safe.

Guarda Bitcoin Wallet – It provides you with the choice of web-based, mobile-based, or desktop-based wallets to store your bitcoin.

Exodus Bitcoin Wallet – The mobile, web, and hardware wallets of Exodus Bitcoin wallets are convenient to use as QR codes can be used to carry out transactions.

Ledger Nano X/S Bitcoin Wallet – One of the most popular hardware wallets that is available in the market. It is compatible with most operating systems and is compact which makes it easy to carry it around. This can manage up to 24 coins and can be accessed from smartphones as well.

Trezor Model T Bitcoin Wallet – This is a secure hardware wallet that can carry up to 8 coins and is user-friendly.

Cool Wallet S for Bitcoin – This hardware wallet is compatible with most operating systems including the older versions of Android and iOS. The data is stored in a chip with military-grade security.

It is important to know how to pick a bitcoin wallet because when it comes to protecting your assets, only the best will do. Let us look at a few reasons you should store your bitcoins in a wallet.

Security – Since bitcoins are the trending investment opportunity, there is a great chance of people trying to steal them. Wallets offer extra protection and fortify your defences against any threat. Ease of movement and transactions – The convenience of reviewing all your digital assets in one place gives you an idea of your investments and helps you chart your course towards smart decisions. The mobile app is available on the go and you can transact instantly using these. Small price to pay for a bigger picture – Most wallets are available for free. You can download these and start using them immediately. Every time you make a transaction, you have to pay a small fee. This is indeed a small price to pay for security and convenience. If you are using a physical drive as a wallet, it may be costly however, it is a one-time expense.

Cryptocurrency is the future of finance and the crypto future depends on how safe we manage to make it to invest in crypto. Bitcoin is dominating that market and a bitcoin wallet is an ideal way to manage it.