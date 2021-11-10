Best Black Friday 2021 deals you can get for smartphones

While Black Friday – dubbed the biggest and best shopping weekend of the year – is still three weeks away, brands and retailers have upped the ante by announcing their discounts early. And we’re not upset about it.

For the uninitiated, the shopping extravaganza allows you to save money on anything from electronics, games, and laptops to home appliances, cosmetics, and fashion from retailers such as Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Boots, and Apple. It truly is the finest time of year to locate a bargain and, of course, to complete your Christmas shopping lists.

Our professional deal-hunting crew is ready to identify the best early bargains to assist you in getting a deal during the major sales event.

We’ve already seen some notable savings on the latest Apple iPhone 13, Emma mattress, and even the Nintendo Switch this morning, but we’ll keep you informed on the best offers as they become available. Have a good day shopping!

Best Black Friday Deals for Smartphone you can get for 2021

Do you want to update your phone? Today is the big day. And it’s all because of Three, which has started its Black Friday sale early and is offering 50% off the all-new iPhone.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro 128GB: Previously £71 per month, now £35.50.

As part of their early Black Friday deal, three is selling the newest iPhone at half price for the first six months of a contract.

While the 128GB pro model costs £69 upfront, you still receive unlimited messages, calls, and speedy 5G data. When you complete the transaction, you’ll also receive a £100 Amazon gift card. The iPhone 13 is only a few weeks old, and it’s unusual to see it for sale so soon after its release.

What else deals do we know so far

Save up to $1,000 on the newest Samsung Galaxy S21, Z Fold3, Z Flip3, and other smartphones at Verizon.com – see Verizon’s discounts on the Galaxy S21, S20 Note 20, and Z Fold 3 series.

Save up to $100 on Google Pixel 5, 6, and 6 Pro smartphones at Verizon.com – view live pricing on top-rated Google Pixel smartphones in black, cloudy white, kinda sunny, and stormy black.

Verizon Wireless offers up to $500 off Apple iPhones. – Go to the link to see the most recent Apple iPhone 13, 12, 11, 11 Pro Max, XR, X, 8, and other top-rated smartphone discounts.

Save money on OnePlus 8 5G UW smartphones at Verizon.com – compare current prices on the OnePlus 8 with 128GB storage capacity, available in onyx black and arctic silver hues.

At Verizon.com, you can save up to $500 on Moto phones, including the Motorola One 5G. – Find the best offers on Motorola One, Edge+, Razr, and Moto G smartphones, as well as trade-in alternatives.

com offers discounts on Samsung Galaxy Note20 variants, including the Note20 5G. – Go to the website to discover current pricing for Galaxy Note20 smartphones and cellphones.

At Verizon.com, you may save up to $500 off certain phones with select trade-ins and select Unlimited plans.

com is offering a $50 discount on a variety of prepaid, no-contract Samsung Galaxy handsets.

Verizon Business offers discounts on a variety of smartphones from leading companies such as Apple, Samsung, Google, and Motorola – check live pricing on the latest iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series, Samsung 5G devices, and more.

