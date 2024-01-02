Efficiency and consistency are core to any brand.

Creating a recognizable and trustworthy brand is more important in 2024 than ever, with customers having an extraordinary number of choices.

Actually, a report by Edelman Trust Barometer states that around 4 in 5 consumers (81 percent) need to trust a brand to consider buying from it, highlighting the place for branding in any marketing strategy.

And since branding entails a lot, you can turn to brand management software and tools to help you streamline workflows, collaborate on branding activities, and better manage all aspects of your brand.

However, with many options, picking the right solution for your brand management can be daunting.

In this article, we will discuss the best brand management software, tools, and platforms that can help you create a better marketing strategy to give you a starting point in your search.

Let’s get started.

Quick Summary

SlideHub – Best for helping business professionals with presentation challenges Filecamp – Best digital management solution for creative and marketing teams Frontify – Best brand asset management solution for marketing teams Brandfolder – Best software for digital asset management Sprout Social – Best software for social media management

How to Choose a Brand Management Software

a) Identify and Evaluate your Needs

These software come with different features, so knowing what you are trying to achieve with a brand management platform is essential when choosing one.

Consider your business needs. It could be to streamline workflows and enhance your hybrid workplace or to enhance collaborations between key departments.

b) Prioritize the Scalability of the Software

Ideally, as your business grows, you want a software that can adapt to your growing needs. Ensure the software can manage more brand and digital assets.

For this, you can check for customization features that enable you to customize the software to your brand and needs. Also, consider the tiers offered by the vendor.

c) Consider Integration Capabilities

Brand managers need to work with multiple aspects of marketing, like design, research, and social media, which require tools to streamline everything.

When choosing a brand management software, ensure it can integrate well with your existing systems, such as design and marketing tools, to enhance your business’s productivity.

SlideHib offers presentation tools that can help you win more proposals.

Managing all your digital assets can be nerve-wracking, but SlideHub helps you organize everything to help you find anything you need within seconds.

Your assets are categorized as slides, icons, text snippets, and images and can be accessed quickly with the software’s cloud-powered search.

Additionally, SlideHub ensures that your team is working on the latest slide version to enhance consistency. You get notified if the slide you are working on is being updated; the software also sends email notifications to keep you in the loop on new on-brand updated slides.

For enhanced security, the software delivers a secure, centralized repository that allows you to restrict access to slides that you never want changed.

And when you need to give access to users, SlideHub allows you to give admin permissions to teams while maintaining control over the main library.

Key features:

SlideHub’s version control allows you to view all changes made to a slide and restore older slide versions.

The software has fast and powerful search capabilities that enable your team to search for any digital asset in seconds.

SlideHub allows you to lock sensitive slides to prevent any changes while allowing customization with dynamic content.

Pricing:

Starting plan: from $200 per month.

Verdict

Although SlideHub is highly priced compared to other brand management software, it offers useful features to help your business ensure consistency in its branding by enabling it to access digital assets and create powerful presentations.

Empower your marketing and creative teams with Filecamp’s features.

The software offers customization features, enabling you to tweak it to fit your brand, taking your branding to a new level. These features include multiple themes that will allow you to associate different themes with folders.

And it doesn’t have to end there. Filecamp also allows you to brand the software with the company logo and colors, so it feels like a solution provided by your business.

Additionally, Filecamp stores all your data on the Google Cloud Platform, one of the best-in-class infrastructures, to ensure that all your sensitive data does not fall into the wrong hands.

You also don’t have to worry about losing data, as Filecamp performs daily backups that can be restored at a fee.

Other features that make Filecamp the best brand management software in 2024 include auto tags that improve search and discovery, labels for easier indexing, and download options.

Key features:

Filecamp allows you to download any file type whenever you need to enable you to complete media requests efficiently.

The software’s customization features are handy when you want your Filecamp software to reflect your business’s brand.

Filecamp’s unlimited users enable you to create as many users as you want and only give them access to specific files you want them to see.

Pricing:

Starting plan: $29 per month.

Verdict

Filecamp provides a wide range of features, such as file sharing options, download options, and multiple themes for customization to help you improve your branding game. They also offer a free trial, which is a great way to experience it firsthand.

Frontify provides your branding team with a digital brand ecosystem.

This software is one of the best brand management software, providing a central place for all brand assets and tools essential for creating templates, enhancing collaborations, and creating branding guidelines.

Housing everything you need under one roof enables you to simplify your work, save time, and ensure consistency throughout your branding.

Frontify’s digital asset library allows you to easily upload, store, organize, find, and share any type of asset to enhance collaborations within and between departments.

Additionally, its integration capabilities allow you to connect Frontify with your favorite tools, including communication and content management tools, enabling you to keep your ecosystem intact and save time.

Key features:

Frontify integrates well with communication platforms and content management tools to help you enhance productivity and efficiency.

It’s digital and print templates allow you to design templates, decide what can be edited, and enable your team to customize brand visuals to enhance creativity.

The software provides a centralized system for every digital asset where your team members can find any file easily and quickly to save time.

Pricing:

Contact Frontify for pricing.

Verdict

Frontify is a great brand management software boasting features like asset management and creative collaboration tools to help increase profits. Still, some parts of the software are unintuitive and may take time for your team to grasp.

Brandfolder will simplify your digital asset management.

A proper system like Brandfolder provides a centralized platform to help you better organize and store all your digital assets, such as content, for easier access and efficiency.

The software packs incredible features, from comprehensive asset libraries to customizable access controls and file-sharing options to give you total control over your assets and enhance your company’s branding across all platforms.

Besides providing your business with essential brand management tools, Brandfolder offers brand intelligence and a proprietary AI that turbocharges your branding operations.

Branding intelligence delivers actionable insights and performance-based metrics that help you optimize your campaigns and get the best out of your creative and marketing teams.

The software’s AI is also trainable, allowing you to customize it to your brand’s products or assets for enhanced performance.

Key features:

Brandfolder’s branding intelligence does all the heavy lifting, like constantly tagging digital assets and organizing them so that you can focus on projects that matter.

This platform offers many integrations with tools you use every day, including CRM, creative tools, and APIs to strengthen your brand management.

Brandfolder provides insight into which assets are used most often, who uses them, and where they live to help you strategize better.

Pricing:

Contact Brandfolder for pricing.

Verdict

Brandfolder is a powerful digital management tool that can help you streamline branding management and get the most out of your assets. Although it does not offer a free trial, you can schedule a free demo on its website.

Sprout Social helps you enhance your online presence.

This platform offers the best brand management software to show you how your social performance stacks up.

The social media management tools provide essential information that helps you build an effective social media strategy through planning, publishing, and monitoring engagement and your content’s performance.

Firstly, you do not have to just post content on your social media. Sprout Social’s Optimal Send Times analyzes 16 weeks’ audience data to provide the best times to post, ensuring your content gets maximum reach.

In addition to that, leverage the power of Sprout Social’s AI to optimize customer experience and enhance your brand.

With automation capabilities and AI, you can eliminate manual tasks such as handling a vast volume of social messages. Moreover, the AI assists you in creating responses that help you be more elaborate and communicate your brand to customers.

Key features:

Sprout Social has powerful automation and AI capabilities that enhance customer experience by improving efficiency and eliminating manual tasks like handling social messages.

The software’s rich analytics help you understand the performance of your social media content, enabling you to make data-powered decisions.

Sprout Social’s integrations enable you to have all your favorite tools in a centralized platform, eliminating the need to jump from software to software.

Pricing:

Starting plan: $249 per month

Verdict

Sprout Social is the best brand management software for managing your social media presence in 2024. However, it bills itself more as a social media management tool than a brand management platform, so you can expect to miss some essential brand management tools.

Conclusion

Brand management software can help you transform your brand.

They offer your business a range of benefits, including asset management tools, creative tools integrations, and analytics that help you build a strong brand.

In fact, according to a review by Global Banking and Finance, 71% of consumers are more likely to make a purchase from a brand they recognize, indicating the power of efficient branding.

The key to hacking branding in 2024 is finding the right software, which can be challenging considering the many options available.

In your search for the best brand management software, you can consider options like SlideHub, FileCamp, Brandfolder, Frontify, and Sprout Social, which offer remarkable features and tools to transform your brand.

Consider factors such as scalability, customization options, integration capabilities, etc, to help you narrow your options to a solution that fits your business and needs.