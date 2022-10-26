Best casino apps to win real money

The top real-cash casino apps are listed below and can be found on Google Play or the App Store. Learn more about the games they offer, as well as the fantastic incentives and promos they make accessible to both new and seasoned players!

DraftKings Casino

The online gambling platform offers amazing sports betting markets and daily fantasy sports options, but they are also a major participant in the online casino market right now.

Their app, which has a 4.5 rating on the Google Play Store and lets you play more than 300 real money casino games, is of a similarly high caliber. The majority of their games can also be played in trial mode if you want to check them out before using any bonuses or real money dollars. You may play these games with a $50 no-deposit bonus and a $2,000 replenishment match bonus for newbies.

BetMGM Casino

The mobile gaming app from BetMGM Casino is top-notch. You may select from more than 600 mobile casino games there, such as Starburst, New York Jets Roulette, Premium Blackjack Pro, and many others. The BetMGM Casino app provides a game for every sort of player, whether they like pokies, board games, or live dealer tables.

Besides, if you are a new client, you may take advantage of one of the greatest incentives offered in the iGaming sector. You will receive a $50 free bonus simply for signing up with the BetMGM Casino, as well as a 100% matched bonus of up to $1,500 and a $20 free sports wager as part of the casino’s welcome package!

FanDuel Casino

Like the other two casinos mentioned earlier, FanDuel is accessible in all places where gambling is legal and provides a great selection of games. When utilizing this real money casino app, interaction is encouraged, and it is also vibrant and distinctive. You can’t go wrong when utilizing the FanDuel Casino application for Android/iOS smartphones.

The best part is that FanDuel Casino gives brand-new customers a chance to test out their real money app by playing games with $1,000 risk-free for the first 24 hours after enrolling. When the “play-it-again” time is finished, any losses will be compensated as bonuses, and you’ll also get a whopping $100 in site credits!

How to Evaluate Casino Apps for Real Money Gambling

There are a few aspects you need to consider while picking the best casino software for your mobile gadget:

Game collection

It’s essential for online casino applications to offer a variety of games, and you can heck the best offers on this site. Slot machines, table/card titles, and real-croupier games are all accessible in their vast game libraries, along with a wide variety of spin-offs.

Safety

It is crucial that a mobile casino app ensures total security and safeguards all of the personal data you provide on their website. Thankfully, every casino we list has the most recent SSL certificate. Additionally, all of the casino apps we list have a license and are governed by the laws of the state in which they are located, so withdrawing your wins won’t be a problem.

Bonuses and promotions

The bonuses offered are one of the determining factors for many individuals when selecting whether to sign up for an online casino or download a gambling app. Most casinos today include risk-free wagers, no-deposit promotions, and deposit match bonuses. All of those things may be found at the gaming sites we recommend in this post.