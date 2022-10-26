‘Pro-bullying’ trend on TikTok receives backlash from users

Superficiality is second nature to social media existence that mostly thrives on pretensions and illusions of a reality that is light years away from the truth. However, when this superficiality crosses the acceptable limits and turns offensive, consequences follow. The ‘pro-bullying’ trend on TikTok is being called out for this very reason. People with decently functioning brain cells can spot the ridiculousness of this trend from a mile away. And yet, it seemed cool to a couple of TikTokers who were happily flexing stories from their bullying days. Quite naturally, there were called out by chagrined users who scorned them for being proud of something that they should be ashamed of in the first place. Read along to know more.

The ‘Evil’ on TikTok

A walk down memory lane, and reminiscing about good old times is definitely beautiful. However, when this reminiscence is about a feat that might have caused lasting damage to another, the beauty vanishes. Some TikTokers are busy flexing the fact that they were bullies in middle and high school. This problematic trend caught the attention of other users on TikTok who were quick to call out those who were partaking in this ridiculous ‘pro-bullying’ trend.

TikTok like @charsofar and several others proudly declaring that they were ‘pure evil’ back when they were in high school is not exactly acceptable, since they are normalizing and perhaps even promoting behavior that could cause lasting damage to others. Only those who have been on the receiving end of bullying will know how traumatic the experience actually is.

“This trend is vile. Why are y’all proud of creating that kind of lasting damage on people. I would feel eternally ashamed,” says @holliebeth89 in her takedown of the trend. Several others who came forward opposing the trend shared their own experiences of being bullied. TikToker Valerie Voice even recounted how she had to take up boxing classes to defend herself from the bullies. A detail people haven’t missed is the fact that most of the people taking part in this ‘pro-bullying’ trend are white, cisgender women.