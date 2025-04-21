Have you ever noticed the actions of people who can go into profitable crypto projects even before they are recognized? This is where crypto pre-sales come into play. But what are they? To put it simply, a crypto pre-sale is an early stage of an investment where tokens are available at a reduced rate before they are officially launched. With so many projects emerging nowadays, how do you know which ones are reliable? Let us check them out!

The following are the current best crypto pre-sales:

AurealOne (DLUME) DexBoss (DEBO) Frog Knox (FROX) CoinDeck (DECK) Dapshi Coin (DAPSHI)

Aureal One (DLUME)

The Aureal One next-gen blockchain network for gaming and metaverse applications is exceptionally fast and has low gas fees. The native token of Aureal One is called DLUME, which serves as a means for in-game and transactional currency throughout the ecosystem. The first flagship game, Clash of Tiles, demonstrates the capability of Aureal One as a blockchain gaming platform.

Click here to visit best crypto presale – AurealOne

DLUME Presale: The Wise Way to Grow

Aureal One’s presale is comprised of 21 stages, the first 20 rounds being the ones where 1 billion tokens are sold each. The initial pricing starts at $0.0005 in Round 1, and it rises sharply to $0.0045 in Round 21, aiming to collect a total sum of $50 million. At the moment, the price of DLUME is $0.0013, giving its early supporters a great opportunity to enter the market at a low cost and take advantage of this project as it grows.

Tech-Driven Advantages and Community Governance

With the ideal scalability and ultra-low fees for immersive digital environments, Aureal One is built using Zero-Knowledge Rollups. DLUME holders are also given the rights for governance and the relevant decisions that concern the platform. Users will be able to swap their BSC tokens for DLUME, and seamless wallet integration through a buy widget guarantees an easy user experience.

DexBoss (DEBO)

Simplifying DeFi for the Masses

DexBoss recently took its place as the second-best crypto pre-sale with a mission to make DeFi available to mainstream users. This initiative is going to be powered by their native token, $DEBO, and is going to connect traditional and decentralized finance through a user-friendly trading platform. An intuitive interface with access to deep liquidity and real-time order execution makes it perfect for both neophytes and veteran users in the crypto space.

Presale Structure and Tokenomics

The $DEBO token presale is in 17 price rounds, ranging from $0.01 to $0.0458 for the last round. The project has set a very ambitious target of raising $50 million and is catching on massively today, now priced at $DEBO at $0.011. The token will also enjoy the buyback and burn system in place, which favours long-term value retention for holders.

Powerful Features and Broad Support

DexBoss is a great platform that features unique services like staking, margin trading, and liquidity farming. It also integrates 2,000+ cryptocurrencies and allows people to easily use crypto through its fiat on/off-ramp options. The dedication of the platform to the community, barely any slippage, and its commitment to development make it an attractive option in the fast-paced DeFi ecosystem.

Frog Knox (FROX)

As the latest entry in the world of cryptocurrency, Frog Knox aims to create a safe ecosystem for decentralized finance. The company seeks to provide security solutions and analyses that assist in the protection of customer assets and the removal of blockchain suspicion.

This groundbreaking project is committed to transparency and is focused on the user’s safety, both of which are crucial elements in an arena where the dangers can be hidden beneath the surface.

CoinDeck (DECK)

CoinDeck presents itself as a complete cryptocurrency trading platform, presenting a variety of services such as a decentralized exchange, fiat on-ramps, and a multi-chain wallet. The emphasis here is on user engagement through the use of simple and clear tools, thus promising a smooth trading experience.

By focusing on innovation and overall rapid trading, CoinDeck is set to create a seamless trading experience across a broad spectrum of users.

Dapshi Coin (DAPSHI)

Dapshi Coin aims for better digital assets management through the merging of artificial intelligence and machine learning into one trading system. The start-up plays to its strengths in analytical tools to discover market patterns and offer traders useful information to help them place correct trades.

This company aims to join the areas of common finance and the crypto industry, which gives clients access to the latest financial instruments for maximum financial growth.

Wrapping Up

The pre-sale market is currently dominated by AurealOne due to its innovations in blockchain gaming and DexBoss because of its facilitation of access to decentralized finance (DeFi). Both companies are positioned to go a long way to have their own separate markets, and it is even possible that they will eventually compete with well-known players like Bitcoin while still holding a good position in the market.

The shifting crypto market has the value added by three projects, particularly the self-custody, AI-driven tools of the CoinDeck platform, the blockchain security solutions of the Frog Knox project, and the Dapshi Coin, a meme token with actual use in real life.

Research is an essential step in pre-sales smart investment due to the unpredictable nature of markets.