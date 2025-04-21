IBM has announced a new return-to-office mandate requiring US sales staff to work at least three days per week at client sites, flagship offices, or sales hubs. This announcement follows closely on the heels of similar requirements issued to IBM’s US Cloud employees.

The tech giant is giving its Cloud workers until July 1 to comply with the new three-day in-office policy, while employees who need to relocate have been granted an extension until October 1. The timeline for sales staff compliance remains unclear.

IBM Mandates Hybrid Return to Office for Sales Teams, Citing “Return to Client Initiative”

According to an internal memo from Adam Lawrence obtained by The Register, IBM is positioning this change as a “return to client initiative.” The company appears to believe that proximity to customers in a physical sense is the secret to sales success. This change of strategy suggests IBM management feels face-to-face interaction is the secret to winning new business in the competitive contemporary tech world.

“Being closer to customers strengthens relationships and ultimately leads to improved sales results,” said an IBM spokesman when questioned on the policy shift. “While we appreciate the flexibility remote work provides, we feel a hybrid model is the right balance for our sales teams.”

IBM has five anchor offices in the US, in New York, Raleigh, Washington DC, and San Francisco, with a fifth to open in Austin next year. It also has eight sales centers in major cities such as Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Seattle.

The memo also guaranteed Digital Sales employees in Dallas would ultimately be moved to the new Austin office once it opens in 2026, further solidifying IBM’s Texas foothold.

IBM’s three-day mandate puts the company in the middle ground of return-to-office policies. Tighter than full remote freedom, but tighter than the five-day in-office mandates of some tech rivals like Amazon, which has essentially ruled out remote work arrangements.

Industry analyst Maria Chen notes, “IBM is playing it cautious here. They’re acknowledging the value of face-to-face collaboration but still giving workers some autonomy. It’s a compromise that suggests the ongoing tension in the tech industry between traditional office culture and newer models of working from home.”

The company, which employees humorously refer to as standing for “I’ve Been Moved,” has a long history of moving workers throughout its corporate existence. But IBM employment has been relatively secure in contrast to some tech industry rivals.

Balancing Productivity, Employee Morale, and Industry Trends

IBM recent layoffs have been minimal compared to other tech giants. The firm dismissed approximately 1,000 employees in August 2024 as it was closing a China R&D center and earlier dismissed 3,900 employees in January 2023. Since then, minimal reductions of the staff have been recorded.

Employee reactions to the new policy have been varied. Some of the sales staff embrace the added face-to-face contact with customers, thinking it will make them more productive and increase their commission earnings. Some complained of added commuting time and expense, as well as disruption of work-life balance built up during times of remote work.

“I’ve adjusted to the flexibility of working from home,” added another anonymous IBM cloud worker. “Commuting three days a week is certainly an adjustment, though I get why they need us in the office at all.”

IBM’s action is part of a larger pattern in the technology sector as corporations continue to implement changes to office policies in the post-pandemic world. While some businesses have embraced permanent remote work, others have advocated for full in-office returns, but most have landed somewhere in between.

As such, companies as IBM roll out these blended policies, the long-term effect on productivity, turnover, and company culture remains unclear. One thing is certain, however: the debate over where and how we work best is far from finished, and big employers such as IBM are setting industry trends.