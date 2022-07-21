Best deals available for Apple iPhone 13 series for Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022

Are you looking out to upgrade to the latest new flagship smartphone? Then wouldn’t Apple be a great flagship for you to go and get an upgrade? If the answer is yes and it should be yes! Here we have brought some new deals you should have a look to get the flagship level Apple iPhones for discounted pricing..

From where can you buy iPhones at discount?

There is a separate set of offers that were introduced within the Amazon platform where during the Amazon Prime Day Sale you can buy new Apple phones for a better price slash.

Benefits to purchase the iPhone on Amazon

Amazon has given a confirmation about the offer that they will be including a cashback of Rs. 20.000 for all the latest iPhone lineup from Apple. Now, let’s get to the discount prices you can get:

Apple iPhone 13

Starting with a regular iPhone 13, the final selling price for the base variant has been brought down to Rs. 66,900. Here you can find a brighter screen coming with durable and premium design language too.

The smartphone gets an upgrade to the latest and most battery-efficient chipset which is the latest Bionic A15 which has the power efficiency capability to give you a total of 19 hours of battery backup.

Here you also get the flagship level cameras. These similar discounts can also be seen in other 13 series models as well. Although, if you’re looking to get some extra discounts then you can actually think about exchanging your older phone to get this new beast.

Will you be able to take additional discounts with a bank?

The company has said that you will be getting an extra layer of price discount if you’re purchasing the smartphone via a selected number of banks.

During the sale, you can avail extra 10% discount on transactions down with ICICI, credit and debit cards, and even SBI credit cards.

In addition, you also get a free display replacement guarantee for the span of 6 months. If you’re looking for buying it on EMI transactions then again you can get no interest EMI also called No Cost EMI options on HDFC cards.

As a Prime subscriber then you can also avail of an additional Rs. 20,000. So, if you have been looking towards getting better deals maybe you making up your mind to opt for Prime membership will be quite worth it.