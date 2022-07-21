Google begins AR/VR headgear prototype testing 

There are many such rumors and details floating around about many technology giants which also include Cupertino giant, Apple been working towards bringing AR/VR technology to the public.

However, with Apple working toward AR/VR technology, now other technology-centric companies including Google are now also working towards elevating their Research and Development towards working on and bringing Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality technology into real life.

Google bringing AR/VR Technology to the public?

Although there have been so many reports claiming that many people have shown their concerns towards the privacy maintained by this new technology. To bring an end to these

concerns, Google is planning to bring their new AR/VR glass prototype called the “Google Glass” to the public who will be selected separately and will be allowed to test it out.

Adding to this, the company even confirmed that they will be giving a different set of training for its selected testers to provide a better idea about the privacy and uses of the glasses when it comes to checking the image and video capture capabilities.

What are the highlighted capabilities you will find?

The entire Google team from the Moutain View headquarters just revealed that the company will be coming forward to bring and avail their new AR/VR eyeglass which will mainly be having the abilities to do things like “real-time translating of texts”

Who will get the Prototype to test?

As far as we think, Google will be selecting a portion of their own employees and even provide the glasses to many tech enthusiasts who will be asked to test the ‘Google Glass’ and provide all details you need.

There are even a few reports claiming that the new Google Prototype glasses will be including a technology-centric display with the ability to display all the information we need so far. Alongside, you will also find a microphone and even a camera too. However, we have reports claiming that the new glasses which is given for testing purpose will be coming with certain limitations for their usage.

Limitations and prohibitions in the testing model

As we mentioned you will find certain limitations on the teasing model of the Google Glass, few of the limitations will include things like:

Support for taking Photos

Support for taking Videos

Selected testers will be not allowed to test the glasses in schools, government institutes, healthcare places, worship places, and social service places.

What will be its pricing?

Google Glass is expected to come for a premium price tag of $1500. Although, we don’t have any such confirmations from Google regarding it. However, we do feel that this new Google Glass will be sure priced for a ‘premium price tag’. We shall be updating you with more details in the near future.