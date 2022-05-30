Best DVD Player Software for Playing DVDs on Windows & Mac [2022 List]

Are you looking for reliable DVD player software? When choosing a DVD player for your Windows PC and Mac, you should primarily take the capability to play DVD disc/folder/ISO files with no delay into your consideration. We’ve gathered the five best DVD player software and analyzed what makes them unique, so you can quickly find the one that most suits your requirements. Now let’s look at those DVD players that you can use to enjoy DVDs on your computer.

TOP 1. Blu-ray Master Free Blu-ray Player

Compatibility: Windows & Mac

Blu-ray Master Free Blu-ray Player is one of the most popular free DVD players. This media player is capable of playing DVD and Blu-ray discs, ISO files, and folders with optimal quality. Blu-ray Master Free Blu-ray Player is easy to use, with an intuitive interface. Aside from that, it features powerful high-resolution video (up to 4K) playback capability and has the support for almost digital file formats, including MP4, WMV, MOV, AVI, VOB, MKV, MP3, AAC, etc.

You can even control the playback, adjust video effects, choose subtitles, and more. It could let you enjoy night-at-the-movies experience with exceptional video and audio quality. Best of all, Blu-ray Master Free Blu-ray Player is 100% free to use, and there is no need to install extra plug-ins.

Pros:

Supports various file formats.

Smooth playback.

User-friendly, clean interface.

Completely free with no ads, malware, or user tracking. .

Take screenshots while playing.

Cons:

Doesn’t support screen recording.

TOP 2. VLC

Compatibility: Windows, Mac, and Linux

VLC Media Player is an open-source and cross-platform media player that supports multimedia playback, streaming, and more. it can play DVDs, VCDs, CDs, and all popular file formats. However, it doesn’t support Blu-ray playback. With VLC, you don’t need to download codec packs.

Pros:

Supports 360-degree videos.

High-quality video and audio.

Modern UI design.

Cons:

Doesn’t support Blu-ray.

TOP 3. Windows DVD Player: Microsoft’s Official App

Compatibility: Windows

If you’re Windows 10 user, you can use Window DVD Player to play your DVD movies. Window DVD Player is developed by Microsoft and designed to play DVD movies, but not Blu-ray. You need to purchase it in Microsoft Store. But we can find that there are a number of bad reviews. If so, we shall turn to those free media players like Blu-ray Master Free Blu-ray Player, and VLC.

Pros:

Offer simple playback control.

Support both commercial and homemade DVDs.

Quick navigation.

Cons:

Not compatible with macOS.

Won’t play Blu-ray.

Not free to use.

TOP 4. Kodi

Compatibility: Windows, Mac, and Linux

Kodi is an open-source media server that lets you access movies, music, shows, photos, and more. It offers supports for all common-used media files from 4K Ultra HD to DVD. And it is compatible with Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS.

Pros:

Customizable options.

Support for screencasting.

Cons:

A few glitches.

Interface is not user-friendly for novices.

TOP 5. 5K Player

Compatibility: Windows & Mac

5KPlayer is a free multimedia player for Windows and Mac. It supports DVD, Blu-ray, as well as all popular video formats. It also lets you adjust the brightness, contrast, and hue of your movie. 5KPlayer even offers the services of video and audio streaming. However, the playback sometimes is not smooth.

Pros:

Equipped with a video converter.

Support screen recording.

Offer deinterlace option.

Cons:

Occasional crashes.

How to Play DVD on Windows and Mac

Here is a step-by-step guide for playing a DVD on your computer using Blu-ray Master Free Blu-ray Player:

Step 1. Insert the disc

Insert the DVD you want to play to the DVD drive and close the drive.

Step 2. Launch Blu-ray Master Free Blu-ray Player

After the installation, launch Blu-ray Master Free Blu-ray Player on your computer. On the main interface, hit the Open Disc button and choose the content you want to play.

run-bd-free-dvd-player.jpg

Step 3. Play the DVD

After the importing is complete, the software will automatically detect it. Then, a navigation option on the left of the window will appear. Here you can choose audio track, subtitle, and chapter. When you’re ready, press Play Movie to start playing your DVD movie.

adjust-effect.jpg

That’s all for playing DVD movies on your computer. You can also use this free media player to play Blu-rays, 4K videos, and music with no lag.

Bottom Line

To close it, the above-mentioned 5 DVD players could let you watch your DVD movies smoothly at home. If you want to save the movie locally to your computer, you can choose to rip DVD to digital files. In this way, you can watch it on any device without time limit. What are you waiting for? Just download any of DVD player software on your computer and enjoy your movies at home.