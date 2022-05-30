Zoho CEO and Padma Shri Awardee Sridhar Vembu praised by PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi in the monthly episode of his radio show “Mann Ki Baat” applauded the Zoho CEO and Padma Shri awardee, Sridhar Vembu for his venture to motivate the youngster of the rural areas to bring revolution to the world with their innovatory ideas without moving out of their village.

In his address, the Prime Minister said that Padma Shri awardee, Sridhar Vembu himself being a thriving entrepreneur has taken up the responsibility to encourage and groom the rising entrepreneurs of our country from the rural areas. This step taken by him is appreciable.

Adding further he said that Vembu himself began his work from the village and now he is pushing the youth of the villages to use their innovative minds in the development of the farms while staying in their hometown.

Indian unicorns surge to 100 with over ₹25 lakh cr valuation: PM Modi during Mann Ki Baat.https://t.co/EECVtFzo7M#MannKiBaat@PMOIndia @livemint pic.twitter.com/2hfNVl4A9Q — Mann Ki Baat Updates मन की बात अपडेट्स (@mannkibaat) May 30, 2022

The CEO of Zoho expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for appreciating his work on behalf of his employees, students, and well-wishers. He said that he is highly grateful to receive this honor from the Prime Minister himself.

Thank you @narendramodi ji @PMOIndia and @startupindia for the honour of mentioning me in the @mannkibaat program today. On behalf of our employees, rural students and well-wishers, I am deeply grateful. 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/5HrPyHp7wH — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) May 29, 2022

The Padma Shri awardee has his office located in Chennai. Earlier in April this year, he shared the pictures of his newly set up offices in the rural areas. Vembu and his company are now focused on building more offices in the farm areas. They have taken this measure keeping in mind the problems faced by their employees during the pandemic when they were asked to go back to their villages.

Vembu said that he will now work on a hostile, rural-centered production revolution program that will completely focus on producing household goods and research and development attempt to gain knowledge on critical production technologies, processes, and capital goods.

In the meantime, adding further to his address the PM also lauded Madan Padaki, founder and CEO of 1Bridge for his endeavor of promoting entrepreneurship in the rural areas. He mentioned that the rapid growth of unicorns all over the country shows a dynamic spirit of creating a “New India”. PM Modi said that even at the time of lockdown the startups of the country were creating wealth and value and at present, the start-ups have reached a mark of 100.

Presently, these unicorns have reached a value of Rs 330 billion while the value of each start-up is Rs 7,500 crore. He also added that the country’s growth in the field of startups is quite more than that of the US, the UK, and many other countries of the world as there were 44 new unicorns set up in India last year and 14 new unicorns have been set up so far this year in the country.