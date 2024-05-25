Why Choose a Foldable Phone?
Top Foldable Phone Deals for Memorial Day
We’ve scoured the web to bring you the best early Memorial Day deals on foldable phones. From budget-friendly options to premium flagships, there’s something for everyone.
Motorola Razr – $500 (Was $700)
Get ready to flip out with the Motorola Razr, a sleek and stylish phone that’s as cool as a retro flip phone. With a price tag of just $500, it’s an affordable way to join the foldable club.
Motorola Razr+ – $700 (Was $1,000)
If you want a little more oomph, the Motorola Razr+ is the way to go. With its upgraded features and larger screen, it’s a steal at $700.
Google Pixel Fold – $799 (Was $1,799)
Google’s entry into the foldable market is a game-changer. With its sleek design and top-notch camera, the Google Pixel Fold is a great option for those who want a premium foldable experience without the hefty price tag.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 – $850 (Was $1,000)
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a stylish and feature-packed phone that’s perfect for those who want a larger screen without the bulk. And at $850, it’s a great value for the price.
OnePlus Open – $1,400 (Was $1,700)
If you’re looking for a premium foldable experience with all the bells and whistles, the OnePlus Open is the way to go. With its large screen and advanced features, it’s a great option for those who want the best.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 – $1,500 (Was $1,800)
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the crème de la crème of foldable phones. With its massive screen and advanced features, it’s the perfect option for those who want the ultimate foldable experience.