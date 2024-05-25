Brussels (Reuters) – OpenAI’s steps to reduce false information in its ChatGPT chatbot are deemed insufficient by the European Union’s privacy task force. According to a report from the EU’s privacy watchdog, the efforts do not fully meet the requirements of the EU’s data accuracy standards. The EU Data Protection Board says ChatGPT is still not meeting data accuracy standards, which raises concerns about the reliability of AI-generated responses.

The task force acknowledged that OpenAI’s transparency measures help to prevent misunderstandings of ChatGPT’s output. However, they emphasized that these actions do not fully address the data accuracy principle essential under EU regulations.

Concerns Raised by National Regulators

This task force, comprising Europe’s national privacy watchdogs, was established after concerns were raised by several national regulators, spearheaded by Italy’s authority. These regulators were worried about the AI service’s accuracy and compliance with data protection laws.

Investigations by national privacy watchdogs in various EU member states are still in progress. The task force report stated that a comprehensive summary of these findings is not yet available. However, the report presents a common viewpoint among the national authorities involved.

The report highlighted the inherent issues with AI’s probabilistic nature. It noted that the current training methods used by OpenAI could result in biased or fabricated outputs. This presents a significant challenge for data accuracy.

Potential Misinformation

The report also expressed concern that ChatGPT's responses are often perceived as factually correct by users, including details about individuals, regardless of their actual accuracy. This underscores the importance of addressing these data accuracy issues comprehensively.

OpenAI has not yet responded to Reuters’ request for comment regarding these findings. The EU’s privacy watchdogs continue to scrutinize ChatGPT, aiming to ensure that AI services comply with stringent data protection rules. The focus remains on achieving accurate and reliable outputs to protect user information and uphold data integrity.

Report Contributions

OpenAI has taken steps to improve the factual accuracy of its ChatGPT chatbot, but these efforts fall short of meeting the European Union’s stringent data accuracy standards. The EU’s privacy watchdog, represented by a task force of national regulators, acknowledges that OpenAI’s transparency measures help to reduce misunderstandings. Transparency involves communicating how ChatGPT generates responses and the potential limitations of these responses. However, the task force points out that being transparent about the potential inaccuracies is not enough. The fundamental issue is that ChatGPT often produces outputs that may be inaccurate or biased due to its probabilistic nature.

The core of the problem lies in how ChatGPT is trained. It uses vast amounts of text data to learn patterns and generate responses based on probabilities. This means that it sometimes produces information that seems plausible but is incorrect. For instance, if ChatGPT is asked about a specific person or event, it might generate a response that appears factual but contains inaccuracies. This can be problematic because users might take these responses at face value, assuming them to be true.

The task force emphasizes that users are likely to trust the information provided by ChatGPT, even when it's incorrect. This trust can spread misinformation, especially if the output is related to personal or sensitive information. The EU's data protection rules are designed to ensure that personal data is accurate and processed fairly. Inaccurate information, particularly when it concerns individuals, can have significant negative impacts, including reputational damage or privacy violations.

