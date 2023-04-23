Looking for the best gambling sites online? With new ones popping up left and right, it might be a challenging endeavor, but our team of expert gamblers is here to assist you along the way in finding the top gambling site for your needs.

We have reviewed and rated the top destinations for online gambling available today. We found Ignition to be the best one overall – but there are many others we would like to share with you.

So, without further ado, let’s dive right in.

Best Gambling Sites

1. Ignition – Best Online Gambling Site Overall

Pros:

Exciting welcome bonus for poker & casino

Crypto banking is allowed

Exceptional user interface

Speedy payouts

Amazing mobile compatibility

Cons:

Could use a more varied game library

Having an amazing reputation in the online gambling world, Ignition is truly one of the best options for real money gambling today. It has it all – generous bonuses, exciting tourneys, a decent game variety, and more.

Let’s discover exactly what makes Ignition a unique casino online.

Bonuses and Rewards: 4.8/5

With Ignition Casino, you can always find top-of-the-line bonus opportunities for extra funds.

The most generous options are its welcome bonuses. There’s a 100% match deposit of up to $1,000 for the casino and another 100% match deposit of up to $1,000 for poker. Crypto deposits are even better, with 150% up to $1,500 for both poker and casino – so up to a $3,000 welcome package!

We should also mention reload bonuses, making gambling even more fun for everyone. The best part is that these generous bonuses (and welcome bonuses) come at only 25x wagering requirements.

Customer Support: 4.9/5

Ignition’s customer support can make any unfortunate experience better. With a selection of three different methods available for reaching their support agents, you can get around-the-clock support through their helpline.

Not to mention, their staff is very cooperative, ensuring that your inquiries never go unheard or unanswered.

Banking Services: 4.9/5

With nine different banking methods available, Ignition is a site that makes it really easy to gamble online.

Players can choose numerous options for deposits or withdrawals. These options include Visa, American Express, MasterCard, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and other cryptocurrencies.

Game Variety: 4.95/5

With over 100 games to choose from, Ignition definitely has plenty of casino game options that you will never run out of. The games are categorized to ensure a well-balanced and perfectly optimized experience for players.

However, despite its diverse library, it could do better by adding more titles to its repertoire, preferably from other software providers.

Overall: 4.7/5

Ignition easily made it to the top of our list because of its generous bonuses with reasonable wagering requirements and fair T&Cs.

We also liked the banking flexibility that it offers its players. Game variety can definitely be improved upon, but we like what it has to offer now. A simple interface, easy-to-navigate design, and a trustworthy support team make the experience at Ignition the best.

Check out the latest casino bonuses available at Ignition by clicking here.

2. Red Dog – Most Generous Bonuses of All Gambling Sites Online

Pros:

Generous bonuses & promotions

Free chip & free spin bonuses

No fees for banking

Welcome package can go up to $12,250 in total

Games from a leading provider, RTG

Cons:

Game variety could be better

Though it’s a relatively new site, Red Dog has already become one of the leading online gambling sites in the industry – mainly due to its generous bonuses and promotions.

Bonuses and Rewards: 4.95/5

Red Dog offers numerous awards for new users and existing players alike. One of its more attractive features includes its welcome bonus, where you can get a 225% match for your deposit. You get an extra 20% when you deposit your funds via Bitcoin or Neosurf.

There are more bonuses available here, too, including a 40 free chip bonus, which can be activated using the promo code FREERED.

Customer Support: 4.85/5

With 24/7 live chats and no waiting time, when it comes to customer support, it’s hard for Red Dog to go wrong.

Aside from live chat support, you can reach their support team via phone and email. Or you can also make use of their detailed FAQ section for more common issues.

Banking Services: 4.8/5

With the latest SSL encryption technology, Red Dog offers a variety of secure deposit and withdrawal methods.

These include Bitcoin, Visa, MasterCard, PayID, Neosurf prepaid cards, and gift cards for instant deposits. Likewise, when it comes to withdrawals, Red Dog also has banking options to gamble online with, such as bank cards, bank wires, or Bitcoin.

Game Variety: 4.8/5

With over 150 casino games available, Red Dog Casino has a variety of online gambling choices.

Most of these include slot games, but you can also find numerous other games, such as blackjack, poker, or roulette. There is also a live dealer section which can only be accessed when you sign up and log in to the site.

Overall: 4.8/5

If you’re looking for a secure site with smooth and fast transactions, Red Dog offers that and more.

It’s only new to the gambling scene, but it has definitely proven its place as one of the best online betting sites out there. It has a simple interface, an easy-to-navigate design, and a mobile-optimized site.

Follow this link to explore the latest Red Dog Casino promos.

3. Bovada – Best Sports Betting Section of Any Gambling Site

Pros:

Well-known sports betting section

Exciting bonuses for sports bettors

Numerous bonuses and promotions

Amazing mobile compatibility

Cons:

No e-wallet banking methods

Could add more software providers

Bovada is one of the best-known online betting sites out there. It has a lot to offer – a variety of betting markets, exciting sports betting bonuses, and a decent casino section is a great cherry on top for endless fun.

Bonuses and Rewards: 4.75/5

Bovada makes it very welcoming for new players with their generous welcome bonuses. You can get up to $3,750 in offers by just using a credit card or voucher deposit.

There are several separate bonuses as well for sports, poker, and bitcoin deposits. Wagering requirements range from 5x to 30x.

Customer Support: 4.8/5

For starters, Bovada’s FAQ page already includes everything you may want to ask them. Without even the need for a call, you can just search their Help Page and find out what might be the problem.

Likewise, if you need to talk to their customer support, you can opt for three different methods for 24/7 support. By reading numerous reviews and reports, we can confidently say that their customer service would always help guide you through any issue in the kindest way possible.

Banking Services: 4.75/5

As of now, Bovada offers numerous withdrawal and deposit options. Some of these include

checks, credit cards, and Bitcoin. However, despite its ability to work with Bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies, other e-wallet options like Neteller or Skrill are not offered.

Game Variety: 4.8/5

With around 200 casino games, Bovada is an ideal choice for users looking for a diverse range of games to pick from.

There are classic table games like blackjack, baccarat, and poker. Over 120 slot machines are available for slot fans. What makes it stand out from other real money gambling sites, however, is the amazing sports betting section – you can bet on all major sports, horse racing, and more.

Overall: 4.8/5

Bovada is one of the most versatile betting sites out there. It offers not just an excellent online casino section but it’s also one of the best online sportsbooks out there.

Not to mention it’s a pretty decent racebook as well. It’s a top choice in terms of game variety, but it offers more than a diverse game library. It has good customer support and a decent variety of banking options as well.

Check out the website of Bovada for more of its latest promos.

4. BetOnline – Best Online Gambling Site for Fast Payouts

Pros:

Provides numerous banking options

Trusted sports betting sites

Has several forums for support and accessibility

Fast payouts

Cons:

High fees apply to some payment options

Among some of the more well-known online gambling sites in the US, BetOnline provides a truly top-of-the-line gambling experience. With over 360 online casino games, you’ll find a lot of options to explore from both its casino and sportsbook sections.

Bonuses and Rewards: 4.75/5

BetOnline is one of the most versatile gambling sites out there. It offers a great casino section as well as a separate poker section, sports betting, racebook, and esports. Its versatility is also shown in the various welcome bonuses that it offers new players.

There’s a 100% match deposit up to a $1,000 casino welcome bonus. Sports fans can enjoy a 50% bonus up to $1,000. Poker players will appreciate the 100% match deposit up to $1,000. The same goes for crypto fans looking to make their first deposit via BTC, BCH, Cardano, Chainlink, DOGE, ETH, LTC, Ripple, Solana, Stellar, Tether, and USD Coin.

Don’t forget the exciting BOLCASINO bonus code for a $3,000 welcome package.

Customer Support: 4.8/5

There are four avenues through which you can ask for assistance should you encounter any trouble while gaming at BetOnline.

There’s a live chat channel, email, and the usual FAQs and Help Center. If you prefer speaking to a live agent via phone, though, you will be disappointed as the casino does not offer that option.

Banking Services: 4.8/5

In contrast, BetOnline’s banking features are much better than any other aspect of its services. They offer multiple deposit options, including Visa, MasterCard, Skrill, Neteller, Person to Person, JCB, bank wires, and more. Crypto banking is where BetOnline really shines, though. You can deposit and withdraw funds via a variety of different digital coins.

However, it’s worth noting that many customers have complained about pricey bank charges. With a 6% deposit fee, this is far more than most online gambling sites.

Game Variety: 4.7/5

BetOnline offers a number of online betting options. With content that is perfectly optimized for sports betting, online casinos, and generally gambling online, it is an ideal gambling platform for beginners and experts alike who seek the best online gambling sites.

There are over 360 games to choose from, two-thirds of which are composed of top-quality slots from six software providers.

Overall: 4.75/5

When it comes to banking options, BetOnline is a clear winner. It offers a wide range of traditional payment methods and has a rich selection of cryptocurrencies as well. It has a decent games library and generous bonuses that both new and existing players can enjoy.

Visit BetOnline to find out more about its latest promos.

5. BitStarz – Best Gambling Site for Crypto Players

Pros:

Several ongoing promotions

Wide game variety

Crypto exclusive titles

Instant crypto payouts

Cons:

Design could be better

If you are looking for the best crypto gambling destinations, there’s no better option than BitStarz right now.

Bonuses and Rewards: 4.75/5

The bonuses available at BitStarz are well laid out and detailed for everyone to see and understand. You can get game-specific promos, deposit bonuses, or even daily-specific promos.

The welcome package here can go up to 5 BTC in total, with about 200 additional free spins to get you started.

Customer Support: 4.7/5

You can find very supportive and cooperative support staff at BitStarz. They offer social media support, live chat, phone support, and email support.

As an added bonus, if you request a call from the site, you wouldn’t be charged any additional phone fees.

Banking Services: 4.65/5

With 9 different withdrawal options and 13 different deposit choices, it’s hard for BitStarz to slack in terms of banking services.

Not to mention, their withdrawals are also free. However, it’s worth noting that their deposit fees can be considered somewhat expensive, thus, making up for the lack of withdrawal fees.

Game Variety: 4.7/5

BitStarz has a nice range of games. They have over 4,000 titles with the best and fastest-loading graphics you will find anywhere.

You can view all these games on full display, and they can be played without setting up an account beforehand. There aren’t a lot of table games available here, but slots fans will have a ball in this online casino.

Overall: 4.7/5

BitStarz may be the leading betting site in terms of its extensive games repertoire, but it’s not the only thing it excels at. The promotions and bonuses that the casino offers are tailored to crypto fans, encouraging players to engage in crypto gaming.

Click here to visit the website of BitStarz and find out more about its bonuses.

Ranking Methodology for the Best Gambling Sites Online

Bonuses & Promos:

One of the first things that players look for in an online gambling site is the kind of bonuses they have, how generous they are, and the wagering terms that go with them.

This can be expected, of course, as it’s not only entertainment that players are after. Winning is also a major part of the overall gambling experience, and the right bonuses are gonna set you up for success.

Customer Support:

Online gambling sites strive to provide the best gambling experience to all players. However, issues arise sometimes that can’t be helped with. It’s during those times that you need a reliable customer support team to help you out.

Sadly, not all gambling sites have a team that’s accessible all the time. The ones we featured here all have a decent customer support team.

Banking Conditions:

Deposits and withdrawals should be made in a breeze. This particular feature sets the best gambling sites apart from mediocre ones.

Several payment methods should be available, including cryptocurrencies. Transaction fees shouldn’t be too high, and processing shouldn’t take too long. This is something we considered as we rounded up the top gambling websites.

Game Library:

Game variety is extremely important. Having an extensive list of online casino games isn’t enough; there should be enough diversity to cater to all players.

Slots, table games, live dealer games, and even sports betting live betting, and horse racing options make up the most diverse games library. Most, if not all, of them are available on the sites we featured in this review.

Guide to Online Gambling

Is Online Gambling Safe?

Yes, it is. Gambling sites are safe as long as you opt for one of the more reputable betting sites. Be sure to check the owner of the casino and their license.

And while you’re at it, check your local online gambling laws as well to make sure it is legal for you to sign up for the online casino you end up choosing.

What Are the Best Gambling Sites?

According to the criteria we discussed, the best gambling sites listed above include everything you need for the best gambling experience. The ones that meet the standards in terms of game variety, banking options, security, support, and bonuses made it to our list. That includes:

Which Sports Can You Wager On at the Best Online Gambling Sites?

The best online gambling websites can include reputable sports, such as horse racing, football, or UFC.

In essence, the answer to this question would vary depending on the sports gambling site or online betting you opt for. The ones on our list include the major leagues and even sports that are not too mainstream, so there are plenty of options for sports fans to choose from.

How To Set Up an Account at an Online Gambling Site?

Getting started at the best online gambling sites is quite easy. This is how you can sign up at Ignition, our top pick:

1. Create an Account and Provide Your Details

Click here to visit the website of Ignition. Start registration and provide your details.

2. Check Your Email

Upon setting up an account, you need to get it verified. You can do this by verifying your account through your email or phone.

3. Link a Payment Method to Fund Your Account

Whether you prefer traditional banking or you’re into cryptocurrencies, you can complete your account setup once you fund your account.

Remember to check the minimum deposit amount you need to add to qualify for the welcome bonus.

So, What Are the Best Online Gambling Sites?

Every gambling site has its own set of drawbacks and advantages, which is great because every player has unique preferences.

But no matter what you’re looking for in your online gambling experience, you must remember that the best online gambling sites should have a reliable customer support team, flexible banking options, great game variety, and exciting bonuses.

This guide should help you find an ideal real-money gambling site for you. We suggest you start with Ignition and work your way down our list until you find what’s the best fit for you.



