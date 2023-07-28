Best Melee Weapon in Remnant 2

Remnant 2 takes players on an epic journey through a multiverse infested by the Root. While firearms are abundant, the game also offers an array of melee weapons for those who relish the classic, soulslike combat experience. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll explore the top melee weapons in Remnant 2, ranking them by their unique attributes and effectiveness in battle. Whether you’re a seasoned warrior or a newcomer looking to enhance your fighting skills, this tier list will help you wield the perfect melee weapon.

Royal Broadsword (Rank: 10) The Royal Broadsword is a sizable greatsword with a solid damage output of 102 points, though it lacks native Mods. While it can be customized to suit your preferences, it doesn’t stand out remarkably from other options in the game. Atom Smasher (Rank: 9) For players who prefer wielding hulking Warhammers, the Atom Smasher is a dream come true. Boasting an impressive 72 damage output and an 11% stagger modifier, this weapon delivers satisfying blows. Additionally, the Atom Smasher’s Accelerator mode increases the speed of all Melee Attacks by 10% for 5 seconds after a charged melee attack. Stonebreaker (Rank: 8) With a tremendous damage output of 103 points, the Stonebreaker is an excellent melee weapon choice. When charged, it unleashes shockwaves, dealing 115 damage to enemies in the surrounding area. Simple yet effective, this weapon is particularly potent for melee-focused characters. Gas Giant (Rank: 7) The Gas Giant, a formidable hammer, combines brutality with the Dying Breath mod. This mod grants a +25% damage boost against enemies with the Bleeding status and another +25% when attacking enemies from behind. Moreover, Charge Attacks inflict 200 Bleeding damage over 10 seconds, complementing its already excellent 74 damage output. Krell Axe (Rank: 6) Among the most versatile melee weapons in Remnant 2, the Krell Axe is both throwable and melee-capable. It allows players to retrieve the axe if they have sufficient stamina available. Furthermore, each hit applies the Overloaded status and inflicts 50 Shock damage every five seconds for 10 seconds. Red Doe Staff (Rank: 5) The Red Doe Staff excels as a melee weapon with a respectable 62 damage output. Its invaluable weapon mod, Lifeline, triggers after dealing 250 damage. It summons the spirit of a Red Doe, dealing 160 damage to enemies and healing allies by 10% Health. Labyrinth Staff (Rank: 4) While lacking a special mod, the Labyrinth Staff is ideal for restoring extra mod power through landed hits. Its charged attack releases an area-of-effect shockwave, generating even more mod power for the wielder. Atom Splitter (Rank: 3) The Atom Splitter is a sword variant of the top-ranked weapon on our list. With an incredible 100 damage output, this blade releases charged particles that deal 150 damage to targets within a 20-meter range. Charged Neutral Evade Attacks amplify the range of effect by 3x and damage by 25%. Dreamcatcher (Rank: 2) The Dreamcatcher longsword is renowned for its exceptional utility. Its Dreamwave mod emits damaging energy waves that slow enemies while simultaneously boosting the wielder’s damage and speed. This weapon allows players to tear through enemy groups with ease while growing stronger with each strike. Spectral Blade (Rank: 1) Claiming the top spot on our tier list is the Spectral Blade, a high-tech sword that materializes an infinitely sharp edge using a laser – similar to a lightsaber. The Spectral Blade is equipped with the Whirlwind mod, creating a barrage of slashes that deal 75 damage to all enemies within an 8-meter radius. It excels in crowd control, making it particularly effective against low-tier enemies.

Conclusion:

In Remnant 2, mastering hand-to-hand combat with the right melee weapon can be the key to survival. From the Royal Broadsword to the Spectral Blade, each weapon on our tier list brings its unique strengths and playstyles to the battlefield. Whether you prefer crushing foes with a massive Warhammer or slicing through enemies with a high-tech laser sword, the best melee weapons in Remnant 2 cater to every warrior’s preferences. Equip yourself with one of these mighty weapons and venture forth to conquer the Root infestation across the multiverse.

