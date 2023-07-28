How To Beat Sett on Expert Mode in Tournament of Souls

Mastering Sett in Tournament of Souls may seem daunting, but with the right strategy and skillful execution of Samira’s abilities, you can emerge victorious. As you progress through the stages, the challenges become more formidable, and Sett in Expert Mode can be a formidable foe. In this guide, we will provide you with a comprehensive plan to defeat Sett Expert Mode in Tournament of Souls, maximizing your chances of success.

Facing Sett in Tournament of Souls

As you approach the battle with Sett, it’s crucial to have the appropriate set of abilities for Samira. The following abilities will prove most effective against Sett:

Q Ability: Level 2 | Piercing Precision

W Ability: Level 1 | Sky Scraper

E Ability: Level 3 | Style On ‘Em

R Ability: Level 1 | Chaotic Daybreak

To secure victory, focus on keeping Sett airborne throughout the fight. Initiate with Sky Scraper, followed by Piercing Precision, which will prolong the airborne duration. Since Sett takes more damage while airborne, your newly unlocked E Ability will be especially potent. Finish the combo with another Piercing Precision, and whenever possible, incorporate your R Ability to deal additional critical damage.

In summary, your combo sequence for defeating Sett in Tournament of Souls is as follows:

W > Q > E > Q

Overcoming Expert Sett in Tournament of Souls

As you progress and become more proficient in the Tournament of Souls, you will face the formidable Expert Sett. To stand a chance against this resilient opponent, a different strategy is necessary.

Before engaging Expert Sett, make sure Samira’s abilities are appropriately upgraded as follows:

Q Ability: Level 1 | Quickshot

W Ability: Level 2 | Back Atcha

E Ability: Level 2 | Twilight Rush

R Ability: Level 2 | Immortal Inferno

Throughout the fight, focus on utilizing the E + Q attack combination repeatedly. Keep a close eye on their cooldowns and ensure you use them together to maximize damage output. Your R Ability should also be employed whenever available. You have the option to choose between Level 1 and Level 2 R Ability. Opt for Level 2 if you prefer the added healing bonus, or stick with Level 1 for increased critical damage potential.

Strategic Use of Abilities

In your battle against Expert Sett, prudent use of your abilities is critical. The W Ability should be reserved for moments when Sett is preparing to deliver a powerful punch. When timed correctly, this ability allows you to block damage and reflect it back at Sett, offering a valuable advantage.

Additionally, when Sett is temporarily down, he will activate his W Ability, which can quickly end the fight if you’re not prepared. To counter this, immediately press E + Q to execute a swift attack and gain the upper hand, ultimately securing your victory.

Executing the Combo

To maximize your damage output against Expert Sett, your combo sequence should be E > Q, while also incorporating your R Ability when available. Be sure to time your moves effectively and use W to shield yourself when you see Sett preparing to unleash his powerful punch. It’s important to note that Sett’s animations are swift, so precision is key.

Remaining Resilient

During the fight, don’t be discouraged if your health drops to a mere 10% or lower. The key to success lies in executing the E + Q combo precisely and countering Sett’s attacks at opportune moments. While dodging Sett’s stun may be challenging, maintaining a resilient attitude and staying focused on executing your strategy will ultimately lead you to triumph.

Conclusion

Facing Sett in Expert Mode within the Tournament of Souls can be a thrilling challenge for any League of Legends player. By following this guide and strategically utilizing Samira’s abilities, you can enhance your chances of defeating Expert Sett and progressing further in the Tournament of Souls. Remember to stay vigilant, adapt your strategy accordingly, and most importantly, enjoy the exhilarating battles that await you in this extraordinary mode. Good luck on your journey to victory!

