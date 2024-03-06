Workplace skills are constantly changing.

If you can’t effectively and quickly upskill your staff, you may be unable to adapt to the change resulting from new technologies.

With outdated skill sets, your company can become more susceptible to technological disruptions, which may blunt your competitive edge.

In fact, WEF discovered that 60% of employees will need reskilling by 2027. This proves the ever-evolving nature of work.

You can create a more resilient corporate workforce that’s adaptable to change by leveraging the best micro learning platforms to upskill them.

They provide you with the means to identify skills gaps in your enterprise, and then enable you to package corporate training into bite-sized learning experiences. So you can impart workers with the vital skills they need to thrive in an ever-shifting landscape.

In this article, I’ll take you through the best microlearning platforms for corporate training in 2024 that can help you upskill your employees to boost productivity.

Quick summary:

Learnie – Best for employee onboarding. TalentCards – Best for compliance training. TalentLMS – Best for corporate sales training. OttoLearn – Best for personalized, adaptive learning. Axonify – Best for training frontline employees.

Let’s get started.

Learnie has the most engaging corporate onboarding platform.

You can use it to create content for new employees to get them up to speed quickly. Learnie also provides a library of onboarding content to get you started. Therefore, I find that it’s the best microlearning software if you’d like to streamline your onboarding processes to help your new staff hit the ground running.

With Learnie, you can create mobile-friendly courses in learning bursts, which helps you to break down complex topics to improve knowledge retention.

You also get a mobile-first platform, which enables your staff to learn on their devices even when they’re away from their workstations.

Best features:

It offers rapid video and learning burst creation features, which allow you to create training content for your company without any complex video editing skills. Therefore, you can simplify and accelerate your content creation processes so all your subject matter experts can create learning.

You can also use Learnie to monitor course progress so that you can determine if learners are hitting the right milestones in time. Coupled with completion reminders, this can help your company to fasttrack your course completion rates.

Learnie also has been at the forefront of AI in microlearning with the launch of features like the AI generated quiz questions, which allows you to rapidly create quizzes directly off of the video you record. AI and user experience make Learnie a game changer supporting you to grow your business.

Pricing:

14-day free trial.

Starting plan: $700 per month.

Verdict

Learnie has extensive onboarding capabilities that equip you with engaging training tools that you can use to help new employees acclimatize faster. Additionally, you can also leverage the simple content editor to create and edit training material for more experienced employers in order to improve other business processes as well.

Visit website

TalentCards delivers low time-commitment mobile training.

It enables you to draft 5-minute long courses to help upskill your staff. This way, you can create high-impact courses that don’t eat up too many valuable work hours.

TalentCards also delivers AI-assisted course creation, which can help you automate the process so that you don’t have to create courses from scratch.

Moreover, you can download courses to your computer, which enables your staff to complete their training offline.

It also leverages a spaced retention technique, which can help your workers grasp and retain information for longer.

Best features:

With TalentCards’ AI course creator, you can type in a topic and the system will do the rest. It will create course cards, complete with images and texts, which can greatly reduce the time and effort that you dedicate to creating courses.

You get advanced course analytics & reporting, which can unearth valuable data such as how much time learners spend on a particular topic. With this information, you can adjust your courses to improve their performance.

TalentCards also has a compliance training module that can help you create engaging microlearning courses on safety and financial compliance. Consequently, you can use it to streamline your regulatory compliance strategy.

Pricing:

Unlimited free version.

Starting plan: $50 per month.

Verdict:

TalentCards excels for its ability to streamline compliance training for your enterprise, thereby enabling you to not only make this type of training more time-efficient but also more effective. However, I find that the Quiz widget is limited since you can only use it to obtain a yes-or-no answer from learners rather than more elaborate responses.

Visit website

TalentLMS is renowned for its very simplistic setup.

It links up with your employee management systems to sync data and set up personalized courses effortlessly so you can go live with your corporate training quickly.

Moreover, TalentLMS offers role-playing sales training, which can help to upskill your sales team so that they can close more deals.

In fact, according to an SBI study, 85% of sales training programs fail. That’s all the more reason to abandon traditional training tactics.

Instead, you can use TalentLMS’ competitive training tests to strengthen sales skills.

Best features:

TalentLMS offers course localization features, which enable you to create training courses in Italian, Spanish, and Portuguese, among other languages. So you can break down language barriers and this may lead to better training adoption.

You also get mobile-accessible learning modules that enable you to train your staff from the convenience of their smartphones. This is especially useful when you want to train frontline workers who spend most of their time in the field.

It also comes with a library of ready-made courses, with adjustable learning modules that you can customize to meet your specific training needs. So you don’t have to create courses from scratch, which boosts your productivity.

Pricing:

Unlimited free plan.

Starting plan: $69 per month.

Verdict:

TalentLMS has intuitive sales training features that you can use to break the shackles of traditional sales training and give your sales teams more long-lasting skills to land more sales. However, you’ll find that it has limited data analytics for training programs, which may make it challenging to determine how well a course has been received.

Visit website

OttoLearn taps into gamification to boost learning outcomes.

It gives your company numerous gaming features that allow you to make corporate training more fun and memorable. This way, you can encourage learner participation and possibly improve long-term knowledge retention.

Interestingly, you can leverage OttoLearn’s adaptive algorithms to customize training content to meet the personalized needs of your learners.

You can also use knowledge cards to give your employees access to on-demand and self-directed learning. As a result, I find that it’s one of the best microlearning platforms for helping your staff to learn at their own pace while minimizing your involvement.

Best features:

OttoLearn offers you spaced repetition tasks and recall practice with learner-specific interval spacings. By enabling you to accommodate the learning abilities of each staff, this helps you improve corporate training outcomes.

You also get a simple to use content studio with very versatile knowledge creation tools including videos, quizzes and interactive elements. This enables you to create a powerful multifaceted learning approach that increases retention.

With OttoLearn’s gamification features, you can create fun learning contests, complete with leaderboards that encourage friendly learning competitiveness. So this can help your enterprise improve staff motivation during corporate training.

Pricing:

No free trial.

Starting plan: $250 per month.

Verdict

OttoLearn delivers personalized and adaptive microlearning, which helps you to provide each employee with just the information they need to avoid cognitive overload. That being said, I find that it gives you very limited documentation to help you set up the software and get started, which can steepen the learning curve for administrators.

Visit website

Axonify is primarily a frontline corporate training platform.

You can use it to craft micro-training courses that are geared at giving your business’s customer-facing workers the skills they need to thrive in their roles.

Crucially, Axonify delivers functions that support hybrid learning experiences so that you can accommodate the learning preferences of your employees.

It also gives you a built-in authoring tool, which enables you to reuse videos, PPTs, and PDFs to create highly engaging courses. With this function, you can greatly accelerate your micro-course creation times.

Best features:

You can leverage an AI-driven adaptive learning engine that offers intelligent recommendations for learning materials based on a worker’s role. This can help your staff to polish up specific skills to improve their productivity and efficiency.

Axonify offers you a certificate lifecycle management module that helps you consolidate your employee certificates into one system. Consequently, this enables you to easily spot skills gaps as well as outdated licenses.

It also offers speech-to-text quiz generation, which allows you to create quizzes quickly. Alternatively, you can also choose to let the AI engine come up with a quiz from scratch using the course’s content to further lower your workload.

Pricing:

No free trial.

Contact Axonify for pricing.

Verdict

With blended learning formats and training paths that help you impart frontline workers with essential soft and hard skills, Axonify proves to be a great solution for training customer-facing staff. However, I’ve noted that its mobile app functionality is a bit buggy, and this can lead to frustrations more so for workers who’d like to train remotely.

Visit website

FAQ Section

What is a micro learning platform for corporate training?

A micro learning platform allows you to deliver training programs to employees in bit-sized formats, which can help you create a more effective learning strategy.

For the most part, such platforms allow you to deliver courses in ten minutes or fewer durations to help keep learners’ attention and improve course completion rates.

What are the key features of a microlearning platform?

Mobile accessibility is a very important feature for micro learning platforms because this enables you to distribute courseware more conveniently to your workers.

Additionally, I find that the right tool should also have assistive course-creation tools which can help you author course material faster and more effortlessly.

How do I choose the best microlearning platform for my enterprise?

It’s important to consider what types of workers you want to train and particular skills gaps so that you can get a very customized solution for your company.

For example, if customer service is your priority, the best micro learning platforms for your case should have specializations for improving customer service training.

What are the benefits of a microlearning platform for corporate training?

A micro training platform can help you upskill your company’s staff so that they can easily acclimatize to new technologies, and this sharpens your competitive edge.

Moreover, you may also be able to provide growth opportunities for your employees, which can improve job satisfaction to help lower your staff turnover rates.

How much does a microlearning platform for corporate training cost?

With some micro learning platforms, you can test drive the software through a free version or trial to determine whether it’s a perfect fit for your needs.

Ultimately, you’ll have to pay for premium features, which may cost you $69 a month or more. However, you may get group discounts that can save you money.

Conclusion

Skills gaps can greatly undermine your revenue.

If your employees don’t have sufficient skills for the job, they may not hit their full productivity potential and this can curtail their output.

Ultimately, your skills gap may be making your employees less productive, and this can lead to huge revenue losses for your enterprise.

As a matter of fact, companies lose almost $1,000,000 a year to skills shortages. This stems from productivity losses and talent shortages.

By leveraging the best microlearning platforms for corporate training in 2024, you can enable your workers to perform their jobs more effectively.

If you’re keen on improving training during onboarding, I recommend Learnie. Meanwhile, you can also consider TalentCards for compliance training. These solutions can help you upskill and reskill staff to boost their productivity.

It may also help you provide career growth and learning opportunities, which can go a long way to improving staff motivation and satisfaction.