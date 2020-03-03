BEST NOISE CANCELLING HEADPHONES FOR 2020

Music is the best thing that has ever happened to mankind. It helps us forget the hassles of our everyday life and lets us dwell in our very own universe of customized playlists. But to have the absolute best experience when it comes to listening to music or whatever it is for that matter, a noise cancelling headset is an absolute necessity. Listen to your daily podcasts, have uninterrupted alone time and experience the best quality sound with the best of the best headphones. Below listed are the very best noise cancelling headphones that you can find in the market that can fit pockets of all sizes.

1. JBL Live 650BTNC

The JBL Live 650BTNC Wireless Over-Ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones with Alexa (Black) is one of the best noise cancelling headphones available in the market that comes within a price range of . It has a powerful 40mm driver that gives a JBL signature sound. It also has a connectivity to Amazon Alexa, which is an added attraction. The over the ear headphone also provides excellent call experience . This also comes with an additional smartphone app which unravels the additional features associated with it. The body is made of PU leather which helps the use wear it for hours with comfort. It also has a very unique foldable design which makes the JBL Live model quite travel friendly.

2. SENNHEISER HD 4.40

The Sennheiser HD 4.40-BT Bluetooth Headphones (Black) over the ear headphones is one of the best noise cancelling headphones available in the market. They also fall on the affordable side and is one of the best picks if you want to experience the best sound quality in low price. They have very strong connectivity and has a pretty solid battery life. The brand has an awesome history in providing the best sound quality and this product is no exception. I would say that this is a killer deal, you should definitely go for it!

3. JABRA ELITE 85H

TheJabra Elite 85h – Navy Over Ear Headphones with ANC and SmartSound Technology, Alexa Enabled is one of the most versatile and unique noise cancelling headphones available. Even though priced a bit high, the various features this product provides is petty dope. It has a very sleek and stylish design which may be a bit simple for some people. One can even use them passively if the battery runs out. But that situation may not arise as the battery life of the Jabra Elite 85H is pretty awesome. The cushioning in the ears is also commentable and sits comfortably on the head. The control buttons are also very easy to operate. Sounds good enough?

4. BOSE QUITE COMFORT 35II

The Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II Wireless Headphone (Rose Gold) is one among the front runners in the market when it comes to the absolute best. Everything is best when it comes to Bose and the Quiet comfort 35ii is no exception. The design is petty simple and does not demand much attention. This feature helps the model go along with almost any outfit that you pick. These are pretty light weight and also very stable. The battery life is about 20 hours and is connected to the Amazon Alexa app. It has a clean soundscape and has a sharp treble. Comfort is the main focus of this model along with impeccable sound experience.

5. SONY WH 1000XM3

The Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Cancelling Headphones (Wireless Bluetooth Over The Ear Headphones with Mic,30 Hours Battery Life and Alexa Voice Control) – Silver is the best of the best. This headphones are ranked number one when it comes to noise cancellation and sound performance. They are a bit expensive, but worth every penny you pay. It comes in a an all black or a platinum silver color and provides absolute comfort. It also has a petty impressive battery life. Sound quality is almost the best you can get. So, all set to buy the headphone of your dreams?