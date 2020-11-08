You got your iPhone locked? Here are some ways to reset it!

Although it may seem somewhat complicated to you, restoring a locked iPhone is very simple and accessible to any user. In addition, with formatting you not only get to delete all the data from the device, but you also get to regain access to it and be able to use it again normally.

The passcode is the safeguard of your iPhone. Everyone who wants to access your device must go through it. The passcode is your phone’s first security. But what if you forget it? You need to know how to reset a locked iPhone. There is no other way, you have to go to Factory Settings. There are some common ways to go to Factory Settings but the one we recommend the most is Dr.Fone – Screen Unlock (iOS). This is a great tool that allows you to reset a locked iPhone with ease. Besides Dr.Fone – Screen Unlock (iOS), we will also discuss two other ways; using iTunes, iCloud, and Recovery Mode.

This tool is compatible with the latest iOS. For your information, some similar software is not compatible with the latest iOS so it is not possible to be applied to the latest iPhone devices. Dr.Fone – Screen Unlock (iOS) is not only able to reset, it can also solve many iOS system failures. However, it must be noted, the use of this tool can result in the loss of data and settings on the device.

What Dr.Fone – Screen Unlock (iOS) has to offer:



– Simple process

– Ability to unlock iPhone and iPad screen passcodes

– Compatible with the latest iPhone devices

– This tool is available for Mac as well as Windows PC

Steps to enter Factory Settings:



– Download and install the application on your PC. After that, launch it!

– Now click ‘Unlock Screen’

– Connect your iPhone to PC with a data cable

– Wait until your iPhone is detected. Then click ‘Start’. Its function is to download the firmware to be installed on your iPhone.

– After the firmware is installed, click ‘Unlock Now’ and type ‘000000’ to confirm.

– The reset process will begin immediately. Don’t disconnect (between iPhone and PC) during the process. After the process is complete, your iPhone will reboot and display a notification about the progress of the process.

How if you want to know how to unlock a disabled iPhone without iTunes?



iPhone is disabled connect to iTunes bypass is always an interesting topic among iPhone users. Dr.Fone – Screen Unlock can provide a great solution but is still safe. And without iTunes! It’s easy, just repeat some of the steps above; Connect iPhone with PC and in the interface click on ‘Unlock iOS Screen’. The software will detect the device and you will need to activate iPhone DFU mode. Here you need to provide all the information regarding your iPhone and click on ‘Download’. Once downloaded, the software will update your iPhone firmware. After updating, click ‘Unlock Now’. Do confirm and Bingo! Dr.Fone – Screen Unlock will unlock your iPhone immediately!

Dr.Fone – Screen Unlock can also be used to bypass Android lock screen without reset.

With iTunes

The second option to completely erase a locked iPhone is to turn to iTunes. A very useful option, although with a slightly more complex and less automatic procedure than the previous example.



In case of resorting to iTunes, the first thing you will need is to make sure that you have the latest available version installed. In case you don’t have it, you will have to update the application and then follow these steps:



– Connect iPhone to computer with USB cable and run iTunes.

– Put the device in DFU mode. This step is not always necessary, but doing so will prevent problems and ensure that the process can be completed almost safely.

– Click on the icon that identifies the device and then on the Restore iPhone option.

– Follow the onscreen instructions to complete the restore.



By doing this, the device will be formatted to the factory state, but it will not be updated to the latest version of iOS available. This step must be taken after the restoration if you want to be able to enjoy the latest Apple software.

With iCloud



The third method we want to discuss is using iCloud to restore. In this case, you need the device to have an Internet connection (either through mobile data or WiFi) and to be associated with an iCloud account with Find my iPhone activated.



If you meet these requirements, you must do the following:



– Access https://www.icloud.com/#find from any computer and log in with the same account that the iPhone is associated with.

– Click on All devices and then on the iPhone you want to format.

– Choose the Delete option and follow the instructions on the screen to start the process.



By doing this, the locked iPhone will be formatted completely automatically. When finished, you can access the device and follow the initial setup wizard normally to be able to use the device again.



Using this method the device will stay on the same iOS version that it had previously, if you need to update you can do it from Settings – General – Software update or by connecting the device to a computer with iTunes.

With Recovery Mode

This method runs on the iPhone boot process in Recovery Mode. This also involves iTunes. How to? Download and install the latest iTunes version. Launch it. Connect iPhone and PC. Press ‘Home’ until the iTunes logo appears on the iPhone screen. This logo indicates that your device has successfully entered Recovery Mode. iTunes will recognize your device. Press ‘Restore’ and your device will be restored to Factory Settings immediately.

Now you know different methods to format locked iPhone. You just have to decide which is the one that best suits your needs and get down to work. If your iPhone is locked by the main screen, and you want to do factory reset locked iPhone, I recommend that you try Dr.Fone – Unlock Screen to unlock it.

