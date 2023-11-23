Black Friday is one of the year’s most significant bonanza sale events. With many famous retailers participating in the sale event, the globally renowned e-commerce giant Amazon announced their Black Friday Sale 2023.

Amazon Black Friday Sale is under the spotlight of many buyers who want to upgrade to the latest ever product for which a huge price cut.

Amazon has been known for offering the best of the best discounts compared to its competition, making Amazon the right choice for many buyers for this Black Friday Sale.

If you have been looking for the best discounts for this Amazon Black Friday sale, we have covered you with some amazing deals, mainly the best on technology gadgets that will blow your mind away.

Best Amazon Black Friday Deals

As Amazon is gearing up to start with their Black Friday Deals for the year 2023, right now, we have you covered with the best discounts you can take advantage of before they go out of stock. Let’s take a look at the best deals now:

Apple iPad 9th Gen

Black Friday Deal Price: $229

If you are okay with getting a new Apple tablet for a great price, this iPad’s 9th generation is the right choice.

However, this iPad doesn’t have a powerful chipset like the newer M series powered iPads. Despite coming with the A13 Bionic SoC, the Apple iPad 9th Generation tablet is a steal deal and a pocket-friendly tablet to buy today.

The iPad is powered with the latest A13 Bionic Soc. However, on the front side, you will get a widely spread 10.2-inch display, a 12MP Front Camera, and an 8MP Rear camera.

Also, you will get the dedicated Touch ID with an internal storage space of 64GB combined with faster RAM.

2. Sony PlayStation 5 – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle (Slim)

Black Friday Deal Price: $499

If you love gaming and want to upgrade to a new gaming console, then the Black Friday Deal on PlayStation 5 is the right choice.

Sony PlayStation 5 is among the best gaming consoles, which offers some future-proof gaming features and, of course, a combination of hardcore specifications.

You get all of this under the sleek, stylish design, making it unique from its competitors.

This Black Friday deal is a steal as you get the PlayStation 5 Gaming console and the bundled package where you get the Marvel Spiderman 2 full game in a digital voucher.

The PS5 also has a dedicated 1TB of SSD storage, offering smoother gaming operations.

3. Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation

Black Friday Deal Price: $189

If you want to upgrade to a new audio earbuds for this year, what’s better than going for an Apple AirPod?

Apple AirPods comes with an amazing set of features. You will get some great features as it’s the second generation pro model.

First and foremost, the credits go to the H2 Chipset, which is the main mediator in offering the best quality audio, connection, and battery consumption for this AirPods earbuds.

The new H2 chipset, duly designed for these 2023 released Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation, offers the industry level best 2x of Active noise cancellation, low distortion, and crisp audio with the bass combination.

The all-new Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation also comes with a customizable fis, where you can choose the right ear tip size depending on the hole size of your ears.

Above all the features, you also get the best protection from Dust, Sweat, and Water Resistance, which makes this AirPods Pro 2nd generation the right choice for many buyers who want to listen to their favorite while working out.

The new Airpods also offer an extended battery life of up to 6 hours while listening with ANC turned on. However, you can extend the battery life to 60 hours using ANC and case together.