Tim Cook, the CEO of the tech giant, recently spilled some juicy details in an exclusive chat with singer Dua Lipa on the BBC Sounds podcast, “Dua Lipa: At Your Service.” Let’s dive into the highlights of this candid conversation, where Cook revealed his undying dedication to Apple and gave us a sneak peek into the company’s “very detailed” succession plan.

A Love Letter to Apple

Cook, who has been steering the Apple ship since 2011 after taking the reins from the legendary Steve Jobs, poured his heart out about his attachment to the Cupertino-based tech mecca. Known for his effective leadership and friendly vibes, Cook said he couldn’t fathom life away from Apple. It seems like he’s in it for the long haul, folks!

Succession Shenanigans

Naturally, the question on everyone’s mind was, “Tim, when are you passing the Apple baton?” Fear not, Apple fans, for Cook spilled the beans on a meticulous succession plan that’s so detailed it makes your grandma’s secret apple pie recipe look like child’s play. If life throws a curve ball, Cook wants Apple to be ready for wild surprises, saying, “I could step off the wrong curb tomorrow. Hopefully, that doesn’t happen. I pray that it doesn’t.”

Growing Apple’s Garden of Leaders

Cook, the green-thumbed gardener of Apple’s talent pool, dished out details on his role in nurturing future leaders. He emphasized the need to cultivate a batch of potential CEOs within Apple, keeping the pipeline robust. While he played coy about dropping names, Cook made it clear that he’s got a lineup of contenders ready for the board’s hot seat when the time is right.

“So that’s my role: That there’s several [candidates] for the board to pick from,” Cook said, giving us a peek behind the Apple curtain into the secret garden of leadership development.

Cook’s Comedy Hour: Staying Until 2050?

Despite not setting a hard-and-fast timeline for his tenure, Cook assured everyone he’s not bolting out the Apple door anytime soon. In a playful jab at Father Time, he admitted that sticking around until 2050 to witness Apple’s goal of a 90% reduction in emissions might be a stretch. Well, Tim, we’d love to see you rocking the CEO chair at 89, but hey, who’s counting?

Steve Jobs: The Original Genius

In a touching moment, Cook took a stroll down Apple’s memory lane, reminiscing about the OG, Steve Jobs. Calling him an “original,” Cook credited Jobs for birthing the Apple phenomenon. He even imagined an alternate reality where Jobs was still at the helm, asserting, “There’s no doubt in my mind that if he were still alive today, the company would be doing outstanding.”

Tech Industry Drama: OpenAI Edition

Cook’s interview dropped right in the middle of the OpenAI CEO roller coaster. Sam Altman’s firing, an interim CEO shuffle, and then rehiring Altman – it’s like a Silicon Valley soap opera! Cook’s nod to a carefully planned succession process at Apple starkly contrasts the chaos elsewhere, highlighting the importance of stable leadership in the ever-evolving tech jungle.