‘Best of Luck,’ Jameela Jamil Says After Elon Musk Buys Twitter for $44 Billion.

Actress Jameela Jamil has announced her departure from Twitter following Elon Musk’s acquisition of the platform. On April 25, Musk paid about $44 billion for Twitter. She expressed reservations about the platform’s long-term viability under Musk’s control.

“Ah he got twitter,” Jameela captioned a photo of herself with her cat. I’d like this to be the last tweet I send. Any reason to show pictures of Barold will suffice. I’m afraid that this free speech bid will aid this infernal platform in reaching its ultimate form of lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny. “Good luck.”

“One good thing about Elon owning Twitter is that I will *FINALLY* quit and stop being a terrible danger to society on here,” Jameela tweeted earlier. So it’s a win-win situation for you all. (laughing emoji)”

Elon Musk’s acquisition of the platform has elicited reactions from a number of celebrities. “Was there nothing better to do with 44 billion dollars?” wrote actor Simu Liu, who has appeared in films such as Kim’s Convenience and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Kevin Jonas, a musician, wondered if Twitter will ever have a ‘edit button.’

“Because it’s going to become a lawless environment of racism, misogyny, and xenophobia, and people who already have no money… being manipulated about crypto,” Jameela said to a user who asked why she was leaving.