On the hunt for the best online pokies in Australia? We know how you might be feeling right now. Because there are so many amazing options, it can get overwhelming to pick the best Australian pokies and sites to play at.

But, who said that you should be doing all the hard work all by yourself? Our team of expert gamblers took a deep dive into the best Australian pokies, and the results are in – Caesar’s Empire at Aussie Play is the best online pokie for AUS players.

Why? Read on to find out.

Best Online Pokies in Australia

Pros:

Generous welcome package up to $AU12,500

200+ pokies from Realtime Gaming

User-friendly website with amazing design

Supports crypto banking

Cons:

Games from only 2 providers

Aussie-themed Aussie Play has some of the best online Aussie pokies out there. But, there is much more that this online casino has to offer – generous bonuses, an easy-to-use website, and great mobile compatibility – just to name a few.

Best Pokie: Caesar’s Empire

The spectacular Caesar’s Empire is one of the finest efforts from Realtime Gaming – a very well-known game provider, creating games for online pokies in Australia and around the world, too.

Its beautiful Ancient Rome brings engaging gameplay, and because of its low variance, it pays out pretty often.

Other Games: 4.8/5

Caesar’s Empire is far from the only Realtime Gaming game at Aussie Play. In fact, all the other online casino games are from Realtime Gaming, and most of them are online pokies. We’re not complaining.

The live casino section at Aussie Play is taken care of by Visionary iGaming. They’ve supplied 11 live online casino games to Aussie Play that we recommend checking out when you fancy a change from the online pokies.

Casino Bonuses: 5/5

There are not one but five online pokies bonuses for new players at Aussie Play, and you get to choose which one is your favourite.

The welcome package here is very generous, and it can go up to $AU12,500 in total, with a wagering requirement of 35x.

There are several other bonuses available at AussiePlay, including the new game offer and special bonuses.

Design & User-interface: 4.8/5

Maybe we have a little bias towards the Aussie theme, but objectively, the Aussie Play site is fantastic. The website features bright colours, and it is very easy to get around. All the information you might need is always just a few clicks away.

The mobile compatibility of Aussie Play is quite good, too. The website loads very fast on mobile devices, and you can play most games on the go.

Overall: 4.9/5

Even with just the one Australian online pokies provider to its name, Aussie Play has fully cemented itself as our top pick today – an amazing selection of online pokies paired with generous bonuses and user-first design makes Aussie Play a great option for Australian pokies players.

Pros:

120 free spins on Nine Realms

200+ online pokies from RTG

Demo version available for all games

Very responsive customer support

Cons:

Only one game provider

Higher withdrawal minimums

With a blistering welcome bonus and some top-tier online pokies, Red Dog wound up in second place in fine style. And you’re going to love Nine Realms – one of the top games available at Red Dog.

Best Pokie: Nine Realms

Realtime Gaming’s Nine Realms is a staple classic. It’s simple, it’s effective, and it’s a lot of fun to play, thanks to some neat graphics and high-quality sound effects.

This is a 5 reel, 243 payline game that makes gambling a lot of fun. If you are not sure whether this game is for you, make sure to play the demo version at Red Dog Casino and see how it fits your gaming needs.

Other Games: 4.8/5

Just like Aussie Play, all the online pokies and other table games at Red Dog are provided by Realtime Gaming. So, you know the quality is not an issue here.

All the real money pokies at Red Dog can be played for free. These free pokies are an awesome way to try them out before you get to play them for real money.

Casino Bonuses: 4.85/5

There are many generous bonuses and promotions available for both new and existing players at Red Dog Casino.

We loved the amazing free spins bonus here, offering players 120 free spins on Nine Realms, which is also our top online pokie to play at Red Dog.

For new players, there is a 225% welcome deposit match bonus, and for existing players, a 24/7 bonus can keep the fun going.

Design & User-interface: 4.85/5

The look of the Red Dog online casino site might not be to everyone’s tastes, but there’s no denying that it’s easy to use. The large fonts and bright colour scheme mean that it’s easy to find your way around, no matter the size of your screen.

There’s no dedicated mobile app here, just like most of our top picks, but the mobile site itself works really well.

Overall: 4.85/5

Getting to play online pokies for free before you spend real money is a real treat, especially when they’re as good as this! Overall, we were very satisfied with everything Red Dog Casino had to offer.

Pros:

Generous welcome package up to $3,000

Low wagering requirement for the welcome offer

Great mobile compatibility

Games from 5 providers

Cons:

Limited number of games

While Ignition Casino may not have a lot of games to play overall, it does have some very strong ones – namely, Golden Buffalo! It also has a very user-friendly design and generous bonuses.

Best Pokie: Golden Buffalo

The beautifully designed Golden Buffalo is one of the prettiest online pokies out there. Its theme is inherently relaxing, and things get even better if you can land one of the 243 ways to win.

You can also choose to play the Hot Drop Jackpots version of Golden Buffalo at Ignition Casino. This brings a progressive jackpot element into the game, making it even more fun and exciting.

Other Games: 4.7/5

Unfortunately, the overall variety of games at Ignition Casino isn’t that strong. There are just over 100 games in total, which means some players might get bored easily.

Ignition Casino does make up a few points here with the fact that it has some great progressive jackpot pokies and that it beats a lot of the competition when it comes to its poker game selection.

Casino Bonuses: 4.9/5

Our favourite thing about Ignition Casino overall is the bonuses available. When you sign up, you can get two welcome bonuses depending on your preferences.

The best combination of bonuses in terms of overall value is a 150% matched deposit up to $1,500 for your first crypto deposit, followed by 150% up to $1500 for the first time you use the poker section. Just use the code IGWPCB150 to claim this offer, and you can score a generous $3,000 welcome package at Ignition in total.

If you don’t want to pay with crypto, other welcome bonuses are available, too.

After you’ve played through your initial welcome bonus, you’ll be able to claim the Weekly Bonus offer every week and many more.

Design & User-interface: 4.7/5

Using Ignition is a breeze – the website comes with an amazing design, and everything is very easy to find.

There also is a very detailed section of frequently asked questions here, where you can easily find answers to your questions.

If you want to play on your mobile device, Ignition allows you to do so. While there is no mobile application available, the website works perfectly on both iOS and Android devices.

Overall: 4.75/5

Even though Ignition doesn’t actually have that many online pokies overall, the ones it does make up for the lack of variety. The website of this online casino is very easy to use, and it offers players some of the most generous bonuses out there.

4. Hell Spin (Wolf Treasure) – Top Australian Pokies Site for High RTP Pokies

Pros:

Top online pokies from leading providers

Welcome package with 150 free spins

Quirky and spooky site design

Cons:

Mobile compatibility could be better

Things are a little scary over at Hell Spin, and we’re here for it. Especially considering all the amazing games they have waiting to be played, like IGTech’s Wolf Treasure.

Best Pokie: Wolf Treasure

It was tough to pick a top pokie out of all the amazing games at Hell Spin, but we went for Wolf Treasure in the end.

Produced by IGTech, Wolf Treasure is a classic slot that has the potential to pay out very nicely. That is, in part, due to the awesome bonus features available, including free spins and money respin. Keep your fingers crossed that you land one of those.

Other Games: 4.75/5

There are bucketloads of online pokies to play at Hell Spin, but here’s the cool thing: a lot of them are from very high-quality software providers.

We found pokies from the names like Microgaming and Playson, two of the biggest software providers in the game – this is a guarantee of quality like no other.

Casino Bonuses: 4.7/5

There are several bonuses and promotions available for the users of Hell Spin.

Among them, we found a very generous welcome package that offers you a $400 deposit match plus an additional 150 free spins.

The more you play, the more you win here, thanks to the amazing VIP program with special prizes.

Design & User-interface: 4.65/5

As you might have been able to tell from the name of this online casino, Hell Spin has opted for a spooky horror theme. And they’ve executed it in fine style.

Unfortunately, we had to take some points away from Hell Spin for this section because their mobile compatibility is a bit underwhelming. While the site looks good on mobile, a lot of the games are missing from it, so you might not be able to find your favourite online pokies on the go.

Overall: 4.7/5

We would like to see more (or stronger) bonuses for Hell Spin to find its way higher up in our top five but with the awesome site design and fantastic game selection, it’s still a very strong contender.

Pros:

Great variety of games from 35+ providers

Beautiful site design

Fast deposits and withdrawals

Cons:

A little clunky on mobile

We love SkyCrown simply for the fact that it has one of the best online pokies selections among Australian online casinos, including the excellent Aloha King Elvis. But that’s not the only good thing about it.

Best Pokie: Aloha King Elvis

SkyCrown is our top pick for its range of online pokies overall – the sheer volume of pokies here is simply amazing, which has made it hard for us to pick our favourite. And after some deliberation, we settled on Aloha King Elvis.

Why? A few reasons: its theme, awesome bonus features, and regular payouts.

Other Games: 4.9/5

As we’ve said, SkyCrown has one of the most extensive pokie portfolios going. You can find thousands of the best games there. In fact, you’d be hard-pressed to find a pokie that isn’t in the SkyCrown portfolio!

And that’s not even mentioning the rest of the games they have to offer. There are plenty of table games, including a whole lot of live ones, that you can play against real-life dealers and other players. That is good fun.

Casino Bonuses: 4.65/5

There are one or two cool bonuses from SkyCrown, but we would have liked to have seen a few more. New players can enjoy a generous welcome package that can go up to A$3,000.

SkyCrown picks up a few extra points here by offering a loyalty program that allows you to pick up prizes as you play and win the games.

Design & User-interface: 4.6/5

Sky Crown’s twilight theme is very mysterious and inherently appealing. We couldn’t get enough of the visual aesthetics here and found the site to be satisfying to use on a computer. However, this casino is not the best option for mobile gambling as the website seems to be a bit too buggy on mobile phones.

Overall: 4.6/5

What SkyCrown lacks in bonuses somewhat, it definitely makes up for with its choice of online pokies. It’s absolutely one of the best places to play pokies for real money for that reason.

Ranking Methodology for the Best Online Pokies in Australia

Best Pokie:

A pokie site is only as good as the pokies it has to offer. So we’ve been hunting for the best ones from each site! Plus, this helps you stop wasting time searching for a new pokie to play.

Other Games:

What happens when you’re finished playing the top pokie? You move on to the next one, of course. That’s why we want to see plenty of other online pokies at each site, and they need to be good ones.

It’s also great to see a wide selection of other games, including roulette, blackjack, and poker. Some of these will be played with a live dealer, which is very cool too.

Casino Bonuses:

Being able to play pokies for real money without having to spend as much of your own money is a wonderful thing, and the best way for that to happen is through a nice casino bonus.

When it comes to online casino bonuses, the bigger, the better, but we’re also ensuring to scrutinise the terms and conditions for each bonus to check that they’re not too difficult to withdraw from.

Design & Interface:

All the best online casinos in Australia will present their pokies on a decent website! If it looks great and it’s easy to use on both a mobile and a desktop device, then it gets the green light in our book.

Best Online Pokies to Play in Australia: FAQs

What Are the Progressive Jackpot Pokies in AU?

One of the best ways to win good money when you play pokies online is through progressive jackpots. Here, everyone playing the game will be contributing a portion of their stakes to an overall prize pool where some lucky winner will take it all. It can run into the millions!

What’s the Highest Number of Ways to Win in AU Pokies?

Most pokies have 5-10 paylines. But some go even further; a common number is as high as 273!

However, there is one reel mechanism developed by Big Time Gaming that trumps most of the rest. It’s called Megaways, and it can bring an amazing 117,649 ways to win! That really helps to make an exciting pokie.

Where Can I Play Free Online Pokies in Australia?

Free pokies are a great way to try them out before you play the pokies for real money. Luckily, you can often find demo versions of them online with a quick Google search. Or, just go over to Red Dog, where you can play the whole portfolio free of charge!

What Other Casino Games Should I Look Out For In Addition to Online Pokies?

We’re all crazy about pokies, of course, but it’s always nice to see a few other casino games at an online casino site as well. Here are a few others we recommend trying out when you fancy a break from the slots:

Roulette

Blackjack

Baccarat

Poker

Comparing the Top 5 Australian Pokies & Sites

Aussie Play (Caesar’s Empire): Caesar’s Empire is one heck of a pokie, and there’s no better place to try it out than our top online pokie site overall, Aussie Play. Make sure you claim your welcome bonus when you sign up for a new account.

Red Dog (Nine Realms): Nine Realms pokie is widely regarded as one of the best ever, and you can check it out for free (before you play it for real money) at Red Dog. Don’t forget to activate the free spins offer and score 120 spins for this game.

Ignition Casino (Golden Buffalo): Pokies don’t get much more relaxing than Golden Buffalo. No wonder Ignition Casino chose it. Play it there with a fantastic double welcome bonus worth up to 150% of $3,000 using the code IGWPCB150.

Hell Spin (Wolf Treasure): Wolf Treasure and Hell Spin go hand in hand. They’re both spooky, and they’re both beautiful! Don’t believe us? Find out for yourself with three deposit bonuses, the first of which is 100% up to $100 plus 100 free spins.

SkyCrown (Aloha King Elvis): Looking for a wild and wonderful pokie? Aloha King Elvis will be perfect for you. It’s part of the phenomenal pokie portfolio at SkyCrown that you can play through with a 100% welcome bonus of up to $100.

Signing Up to Play the Best Online Pokies in Australia

Let us show you how to sign up and play online pokies at Aussie Play, our best real-money online pokies site overall.

1. Hit “Sign Up”

First things first, open the website of Aussie Play Sign-Up button. You’ll just need to fill out a few details, such as your email address and a created password on page one, followed by your name, date of birth, gender, address, and phone number on page two.

2. Verify that Email

Before you get playing, you’ll need to confirm your email address. So, go into your inbox and hit the link in the email from Aussie Play that will have been sent out to you. It may take a few moments to arrive.

3. Get Your Welcome Bonus & Play Online Pokies!

Now, put down some cash! Make sure you read the terms and conditions for your bonus of choice so that you know the min and max deposit for us, plus the respective code you need.

Head to the Deposit section on the homepage, choose a method and amount, then simply follow the instructions on the screen. Happy spinning!

So, Did You Find the Best Australian Online Pokie Game to Play?

Hopefully, you now know exactly which online pokies to try next and where to play them at. We know our favourite is Caesar’s Empire at Aussie Play, but does it meet all of your needs?

Make sure to check out all of our top picks, choose your favourite, and don’t forget to always gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

If you believe you may have a gambling problem, reach out to www.gamblinghelponline.org.au or call 1800 858 858.

