Weak passwords can compromise your online safety.

If you create passwords based on simple-to-decipher parameters, a bad actor can easily guess or decrypt them.

So with poor password practices, you may be opening the door for unauthorized access, and you risk losing sensitive information.

Alarmingly, GoodFirms established that 30% of breaches are because of weak passwords. This emphasizes the need to strengthen your passwords.

By leveraging the best password management software, you can generate complex passwords that are harder for bad actors to figure out.

The right tool gives you a smart password generator, which you can use to combine sequences of unrelated symbols, letters, and numbers. Therefore, you can increase password complexity to help prevent cyber hacks and safeguard your information.

In this article, we’ll explore the best password management software to secure your digital life in 2024 that can help you avoid losing data and money to hackers.

Quick summary:

Let’s get started.

Forghetti leverages smart password-generation algorithms.

By doodling shapes on a touchpad, you can create a unique password quickly for multiple accounts that you would like to protect.

Notably, you can also use Forghetti’s combination counter to generate complex character combinations, which creates a very secure password for you.

It also provides a dedicated and secure channel so that you don’t have to send passwords via vulnerable means such as email. As a result, I find that it’s one of the best password management software for securely sharing passwords.

Moreover, you get password synching that allows you to make password changes on one device and automatically update these changes across your other devices.

It also gives you a cross-platform solution so that you can manage passwords on Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android more efficiently.

Best features:

Its password doodle generation system allows you to create a complex password with special characters, symbols, and long alphanumeric sequences effortlessly. This doodling also allows you to easily generate a password by shape.

You can also use biometrics with Forghetti which helps you avoid having to remember complex passwords or doodles at all. Additionally, since biometrics are very unique, this can help make your online accounts more fraud-resistant.

Forghetti does not store passwords. Its password generation with a doodle is not validated or stored, rendering brute force attacks useless. Without knowledge of the correct doodle, even with total access to someones devices, passwords are not visible.

Pricing:

Unlimited free version.

Starting plan: £1.99/user per month.

Verdict

Forghetti is an excellent solution if you have to perennially share passwords with your colleagues or family, due to its dedicated channel that helps you avoid vulnerable platforms. Besides, at only $2.99 per month, it’s very pocket friendly, while also being able to support up to 10 different languages.

Dashlane is a business password management tool

It leverages zero-knowledge patented encryption, which basically enables you to scramble all your saved passwords so that hackers are unable to decipher them even if they manage to infiltrate your system.

Crucially, you can link Dashlane with identity providers to create single-sign in processes that may boost productivity and security for your remote teams.

It also provides automatic dark web monitoring, which alerts you of potential threats and vulnerabilities within your business’s workflows so that you can avoid them altogether.

Furthermore, you can use the group management delegation module to delegate some of your password management tasks to a trusted employee, but without giving them full admin privileges so that you can still stay in full control of your systems.

Best features:

It provides one-click password form filling for various accounts under your name. As a result, you don’t have to retype passwords over and over every time you want to log into a system – this can accelerate your productivity.

You can use Dashlane to organize your saved passwords into folder-like and highly secure categories depending on their purpose. In turn, this allows you to easily retrieve passwords for various accounts in case you forget them.

By continuously analyzing 20+ billion records related to breaches and hacks, it also helps you eliminate digital blind spots for your business by keeping you aware of the latest threats and the appropriate remediation actions to take.

Pricing:

Unlimited free version.

Starting plan: $2/user per month.

Verdict

If you’re looking for a more efficient and secure way to manage employee accounts and passwords for your business, Dashlane is certainly a great option. Nonetheless, since it is an enterprise-centric password management solution, you may find that its business plans, in particular, are quite high and unideal if you’re working with a tight budget.

1Password is both a password manager and a form filler.

So besides helping you to secure your online accounts, you can also use it to automatically fill forms online and reduce manual data entry. Therefore, I find it to be the best password management software if you work remotely.

In fact, you can go completely passwordless with 1Passwords’ passkey feature, which provides an alternative sign-in method that’s faster but just as secure.

With Google having established that 65% of people reuse passwords, which increases their cybersecurity vulnerability, the ability to use 1Passwords to track password histories and avoid reuse is critical in securing your digital presence.

You can also securely save and auto-fill passwords on Chrome, Firefox, and other browsers with its browser extension which can help to make you more efficient.

Best features:

You can auto-generate long and secure random passwords, with different colors helping you to differentiate often confused characters like zero and capital O. This ultimately helps you to generate more accurate passwords.

Besides saving your passwords in digital vaults, you can also use these vaults to store contact data as well. So you can use it to backup contact data and protect yourself from data loss that comes with device theft, loss, or damage.

You can save and sort passwords by function, client, and other priorities. So it’s a great password management software if you manage a large collection of passwords and want to avoid confusing passwords with their log-in websites.

Pricing:

14-day free trial.

Starting plan: $2.99/user per month.

Verdict

1Password has auto-fill features that allow you to automatically answer security questions and reduce manual data entry, which is why I recommend it for remote work. However, you may find that setting up the software’s passkey feature, which essentially allows you to go passwordless, to be a very lengthy and technical process.

RoboForm doubles up as a TOTP Authenticator app.

This makes it a great alternative to Google Authenticator because, unlike the latter, it allows you to autofill log-in pages with 2FA codes using a QR scanner so that you don’t have to manually type in a lengthy code.

On top of that, RoboForm allows you to monitor devices for compromised passwords so that you can change them immediately.

You can also use its customizable password generator to automatically create a password that meets your requirements in terms of length, memorability, and various other preferences.

What’s more, RoboForm offers cross-device password synchronization, which helps you to merge multiple password management needs.

It also enables you to add all your accounts and passwords into one centralized home page that’s encrypted to help keep you protected against data breaches.

Best features:

RoboForm has passkey password support, which you may find simpler to use as there’s nothing for you to memorize or copy and paste. Instead, you can quickly sign into your accounts using time-limited passkeys that are highly secure.

It also offers a password separation feature that allows you to separate your personal passwords from your business passwords. This may boost compliance more so if your organization has security policies that mandate this separation.

You can use RoboForm’s admin panels to create secure groups where you can securely share passwords and other sensitive business data. With role-based permission sharing, you can even restrict what users can do with the credentials.

Pricing:

Unlimited free version.

Starting plan: $2.49/user per month.

Verdict

With RoboForm’s smart password generator that has extensive customization options, you can easily configure complex passwords to match your needs and preferences. That being said, I find that RoboForm offers delayed customer support, so you may find that it takes a lot of time to resolve issues and get answers to your questions.

NordPass is a full-featured password manager.

You can save passwords with one click and then use the auto-fill feature to automatically log into websites during subsequent visits.

Interestingly, you can import browser-saved passwords into NordPass so that you can batch-save and manage passwords across all your accounts.

It also has a reliable offline mode, which ensures that you can still access your saved passwords without an internet connection. So I rank it among the best password management software if you need to manage passwords offline.

With NordPass’s extension accommodating up to six browsers, I find that it’s a versatile solution that you can use across platforms.

You also get a web vault that enables you to back up and protect passwords, notes, and credit card information online.

Best features:

NordPass allows you to sync and protect credentials across all your devices, encompassing platforms like iOS, Linux, Android, macOS, and Windows. With this feature, you can safely access your passwords on any device at any time.

You also get unlimited password and passkey storage in a centralized digital safe which in turn encrypts all these login credentials. Coupled with a zero-knowledge policy, this ensures that only you have access to your passwords.

It also allows you to import passwords as a CSV file, in case you store your passwords in a document. This enables you to avoid having to manually enter your passwords into NordPass so that you can hit the ground running.

Pricing:

Unlimited free version.

Starting plan: $1.79/user per month.

Verdict

NordPass excels for its offline mode, which gives you access to most of its password management features even when you have an unstable internet connection. That being said, it requires that you use a master password with your NordPass account, and you can easily forget this password so you may need an additional recovery option.

FAQ Section

What is a password management software?

It’s any tool that you can use to create and manage passwords across multiple online accounts so that you can lower your iterative password management work.

Additionally, password management software can also monitor and identify security risks with online accounts so that you can prevent common cyber attacks.

How do I choose a great password manager?

You should determine if you need it for personal or business use so that you can get the best password management software for the size of your team and goals.

More importantly, it’s critical that you assess whether it offers military-grade encryption, two-factor authentication, and other features that improve password security.

What are the benefits of using a password management software?

Crucially, password management software helps you to create complex passwords and automate password best practices that can help you improve your online security.

It can also help you cut down your log-in times by auto-filling passwords across multiple online accounts and forms which can greatly improve your productivity.

How much does a password management software cost?

You can use many password management solutions for free using a feature-limited free version or by way of a free trial that lets you explore key features before buying.

However, many of the best password management software offer pricing plans depending on various parameters that you can customize to meet your budgetary goals.

What type of cyber attacks can a password manager help me stop?

By leveraging two-factor authentication, the right tool can help you prevent man-in-the-middle attacks by creating an additional log-in verification step.

Besides that, a great solution may also help you prevent many other common password attacks such as brute force, dictionary, keyloggers, and credential stuffing attacks.

Conclusion

Password problems can slow you down.

If you use different login details for all your accounts, it’s easy to forget them and you may have to reset the password regularly.

With password resets, you may experience considerable downtime, more so if you have to wait on inefficient IT processes to resolve it.

In fact, 78% of people forget and reset their passwords, according to a HYPR study. And that happens every ninety days.

However, you can improve your password management by leveraging the best password management software that can automatically save and autofill your passwords into your online accounts.

Overall, I recommend Forghetti for secure password sharing and Dashlane if you’d like to manage passwords for your business more efficiently.

With the right solution, you may be able to shore up your online security and possibly become more productive due to automation features such as form filling.