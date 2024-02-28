Poor user experiences can hurt your eCommerce app.

If your app users can’t satisfactorily visualize products, you may experience increased order returns and cart abandonment.

Ultimately, bad user experiences can dissuade your customers’ buying decisions, leading to lost sales.

NIQ recently discovered that 61% of consumers prefer retailers who offer AR experiences. So the lack of AR features may put you at a competitive disadvantage.

It is for this reason that you need to turn to the best augmented reality software companies to help you build apps with immersive AR experiences.

This can enable your users to explore in-app products more comprehensively, so that they may reach buying decisions faster. Moreover, advanced AR with 3D modeling can also help you to improve product satisfaction and therefore decrease returns.

In this article, I’ll walk you through the best augmented reality software companies for building great apps in 2024 that can help you elevate your user experiences.

Quick summary:

Arty – Best for eCommerce product visualization. Cubix – Best for NFT game development. Groove Jones – Best for social software development. Treeview – Best for full-stack AR app development. YORD – Best for complex AR software projects.

Let’s get started.

Arty stands at the forefront of 3D/AR eCommerce solutions, offering a suite of tools and services designed to revolutionize how businesses interact with their customers.

Arty’s 3D visualization services let customers fully explore products, offering a comprehensive 360° view for a vivid, detailed experience. This immersive experience deepens the connection to your products, leading to confident buying choices.

Additionally, Arty provides a customizable 3D Viewer with integrated AR preview capabilities, allowing you to tailor a wide range of configuration options to perfectly align with your product’s characteristics.

They also offer expert 3D design consulting services that can help you implement and master DIY 3D product imaging for your business to reduce outsourcing.

Main services:

Seamless No-Code Integration : Arty platform provides robust no-code integration options for leading eCommerce platforms like Shopify, Magento, and WooCommerce. This seamless integration ensures your products are AR-ready, enabling you to launch with confidence.

High-Performance Technology : Arty’s AR and 3D modeling technology utilize advanced lossless compression, ensuring your applications run smoothly and efficiently. This not only enhances the user experience but also boosts app engagement and retention.

Broad Format Support : Arty platform supports an extensive range of 3D modeling formats, which allows users to digitize their prototypes, making their business operations more sustainable and cost-effective.

Pricing:

14-day free trial.

Starting plan: free.

Verdict

Arty delivers feature-rich AR preview and modeling services, which I believe makes it one of the best augmented reality software companies to work with if you’d like to build interactive eCommerce apps. In fact, given their AR eCommerce specialization, they may be a great choice if your business is in the ecommerce niche.

Visit website

Cubix is an app development company in Washington, DC.

It specializes in utilizing AR technology to help your business build immersive games that replicate a real first-person experience. In doing so, you can deliver more value to users which may increase app downloads.

Moreover, you get AR-based blockchain development with Cubix, which helps you to create rich metaverse experiences for your users.

You can also get AR-driven educational apps that can elevate learning experiences with real-world practicality.

Main services:

Cubix provides AR development services for NFT games that are customizable to your genre. This can help you capitalize on the cryptocurrency gaming trend to reel in more revenue by selling digital assets alongside your physical products.

You also get Fintech-focus augmented reality software development that you can use to create virtual trading experiences that may improve trader onboarding. Additionally, this can also assist you in raising the financial literacy of your staff.

Cubix also offers business app development solutions that target your HR processes. This allows you to create virtual simulations of various work scenarios so that you can train your staff without exposing them to any actual risk.

Pricing:

No free trial.

Contact Cubix for pricing.

Verdict

Cubix has innovative AR ideas that can help you create great NFT games for your business that encourage player returns and more revenue due to a play-to-earn model. However, I find that their customer service response can be slow, which means that you may have to wait for extended periods to get progress updates for your projects.

Visit website

Groove Jones is a highly creative AR/VR company.

Based in Dallas, Texas, it provides custom AR software development services that enable you to meet your unique needs.

Notably, Groove Jones gives you web-based AR development so that your business can create interactive experiences for your mobile users.

They also create AR camera effects for social media apps and are an official partner for brands like TikTok and Facebook, which I believe rank it among the best augmented reality software companies for building high-performing social software.

Main services:

Groove Jones provides custom AR experiences for digital marketing that cover marketing material and gamification strategies. All these can eventually help your business create high-impact campaigns with high conversion rates.

They also develop augmented reality murals that can help you create interactive AR experiences for your audience, which makes it especially useful if you’d like to showcase your business’s digital artwork in a more memorable way.

The company leverages Android ARCore and iOS ARKit, which enable you to add motion and camera features and leverage other native app features. In doing so, you can create very fast and highly engaging mobile applications.

Pricing:

No free trial.

Contact Groove Jones for pricing.

Verdict

Being an official development partner for top social platforms, Groove Jones is a great option if you’d like to create AR-driven social applications and reduce your publishing costs. However, the company can be expensive to work with because it prices every customization separately so it may be unideal if you’re working with a tight budget.

Visit website

Treeview is a boutique AR/VR studio based in Uruguay.

They specialize in enterprise-grade AR software development, helping your business leverage AR to personalize client experiences.

More specifically, Treeview provides full-stack AR development, which covers both front and back-end so that you get a holistic AR software solution.

Unfortunately, data.ai discovered that 90% of users abandon an app due to a bad user interface. This highlights the critical importance of a great UI. To remedy that, Treeview provides UI-centric AR development services to help you create very user-friendly UIs.

Main services:

Treeview offers end-to-end spatial computing services that cover augmented, virtual, and mixed realities. This helps you to build immersive applications that combine all three technologies to create highly engaging applications.

It also provides AR graphic design services, where you get an application that can help you overlay digital elements into a physical space. This allows you to elevate customer experiences, particularly with regard to interior design.

Treeview can also develop AR try-on technology for your business, which allows customers to test products remotely. So this makes your purchase process convenient while increasing successful sales by helping to reduce returns.

Pricing:

No free trial.

Contact Treeview for pricing.

Verdict

Treeview offers full-stack AR development so that you get an end-to-end AR software development solution that takes care of the development cycle in its entirety. Nonetheless, since it is a niche company that specializes in providing AR software development services for select clientele, that being mostly enterprises.

Visit website

YORD specializes in complex interactive projects.

So if you have a technical app idea with multiple visual and audio elements and huge big-data requirements, this is one of the best augmented reality software companies to help bring your vision to life.

Additionally, YORD also offers print AR services which allow you to create rich AR objects for your products that can improve your customers’ journeys.

They also develop AR filters for your business, which can transform the way customers interact with your brand.

Main services:

YORD provides AR exhibits that superimpose visuals and audio to the viewer’s backdrop to help give them an interactive recreation of historical facts, which makes it a great option for improving the appeal of your exhibits.

They also provide interactive screens, which you can integrate with your digital signage to make more appealing advertisements. Therefore, this can help your business to get more walk-in customers which may increase your sales.

You also get AR packaging services which add animation and video content about a package that your customers can view via their phones. As a result, this enables you to improve engagement and elevate your brand’s reputation.

Pricing:

No free trial.

Contact YORD for pricing.

Verdict

With vast experience with dynamic AR technology stacks and techniques, I find that YORD is a great choice if you’re working on complex AR projects with intricate details. However, it’s important to note that the company still retains rights to the intellectual property for the digital assets that it builds for your business.

Visit website

FAQ Section

What is an augmented reality software company?

It refers to companies that provide augmented reality software development services, which involve building apps that superimpose digital elements onto the real world.

By overlaying auditory, visual, and other sensory information, AR applications can help you create highly interactive user experiences for both your staff and customers.

How can you choose a great augmented reality software company?

First, you should take a look at the company’s portfolio to determine if they’ve ever delivered a solution similar to yours so that you can substantiate your expertise.

It’s also important that you examine intellectual property measures, because this may help you to prevent unauthorized use and re-use of your project’s ideas and concepts.

What services does an augmented reality software company offer?

If you wish, your augmented reality software company may help you come up with ideas for an AR-driven application and this can accelerate your brainstorming process.

Additionally, it may offer other related services for AR development such as marketing and consultation that can help to speed up your in-house development processes.

What are the benefits of working with an augmented reality software company?

First, you get access to a diverse skill set that can plug skill deficiencies to help you realize more cost-efficient end-to-end AR project development.

What’s more, when you work with the best augmented reality software companies, you can also leverage their tried-and-tested formulas to decrease your app’s time-to-market.

How much does it cost to work with a top augmented reality software company?

Some AR software development agencies may give you access to their tools, like 3D viewers and AR configurators for free so that you can test-drive their solutions.

However, you will need to pay for custom AR development services, with the price varying from one vendor to another depending on the complexity of your project.

Conclusion

A dull application can make your users leave.

If your user experience isn’t very memorable, then your users may not have a reason to keep coming back

So the lack of immersive app features such as augmented reality, can greatly increase churn rates for your application.

AppsFyler recently uncovered that apps lose over 77% of active users due to poor user experiences and other issues. And this happens within the first three days only.

However, by leveraging services from the best augmented reality software companies in 2024, you can make your app interactive to help boost your retention rates.

In particular, I recommend Arty for revolutionizing eCommerce using 3D and AR product visualization that can help increase your eCommerce sales, and Cubix for its very innovative AR ideas that can help you create viral NFT games.

With the right AR software company, your business can build highly engaging AR-powered software that can increase downloads and in-app revenue.