Can you optimize the hiring process using recruiting software?

One of the challenges small businesses face when recruiting candidates is creating an efficient recruiting process especially with leaner budgets.

In addition to that, they have to discover the right candidate in a pool of unqualified talent and hire fast because vacant positions delay operations and cost money.

This is where recruiting software and solutions come in; to help digitize and streamline the recruiting process, including screening resumes, recruiting candidates, and sending out offer letters.

In fact, a survey by GetApp found that more than 86% of recruiters say that using a recruiter software increased the speed at which they hire candidates, proving the power of recruiting solutions.

Recruiting software provides real value to small businesses in 2024 looking to attract qualified candidates, speed up the recruiting process, and use data to optimize recruiting.

In this article, we will discuss the best recruiting software to help your small business turbocharge recruiting and improve the efficiency of your key recruitment touchpoints.

Quick Summary

Quadzu – Best software for workforce management Grizzly Force – Best software for small service looking for temporary labor VideoCV – Best for video forward recruiting for small businesses Great Recruiters – Best solution for real-time feedback Atlas Source – Best for helping small businesses source for talent

How to Choose a Recruiting Software for a Small Business

a) Identify the Challenges you are Facing

The first step when choosing a recruitment software is identifying your business challenges and pain points. What are you trying to achieve with recruitment software?

For most small businesses, a common challenge is usually attracting qualified candidates. If this is the case for you, find a solution that helps you find the right candidate for a position and fast.

b) consider the Software’s Features

A software’s features are likely the most essential thing to consider. Once you have identified the challenges you are experiencing, focusing on the features that can solve them will be easier.

Essential features to look for include integration capabilities, applicant tracking, and automation to help simplify your recruiting and onboarding process.

c) Keep in Mind Your Budget

While it is not recommended to consider the budget when making a decision, it is good to work around your allocated budget to ensure you are not overspending.

However, remember that affordable doesn’t always mean poor, although some affordable recruitment software options may lack advanced features. Make a list of solutions within your budget and compare their offerings to come to a decision.

d) Check for Scalability

You definitely intend your recruitment software to help you manage the hiring process in order to grow your business. As your business grows, your software should be able to meet your growing demands.

Ensure you choose recruitment software that is scalable to avoid having to invest in new software, which is expensive. For this, check for customization features and the different tiers the vendor offers.

e) Consider the Software’s Ease of use

If any software is challenging to operate, your team will likely not use it, which defeats its purpose. A recruiting software should make your entire hiring process easy.

Ensure that the software you choose is user-friendly, with easy-to-navigate menus. It’s even better if the vendor provides training for your team to familiarize them with the software’s functionalities.

Quadzu offers a suite of services to help you efficiently manage your workforce.

In a nutshell, this software digitizes all elements of the recruitment process thanks to its wide variety of management tools for users.

Using Quadzu, you can easily simplify employee and contractor management, by communicating with employees directly using SMS and email.

You’ll also be able to manage employee timesheets and generate invoices, access business information for decision-making, as well as get up-to-date training and compliance data.

Right off the bat, you can post job listings to a variety of job boards to help you attract qualified applicants. Applicants can fill out registration forms that you can customize to fit your business brand to enable you to gather the necessary information you need to make a hiring decision.

Additionally, Quadzu allows your hiring manager to access all applicants’ information within seconds, including qualifications and financial data.

Key features:

Quadzu provides a suite of reports and analytics that can be manipulated to report on relevant data, such as fulfillment statistics, team performance, and employee training and compliance.

The software’s applicant management features enable you to post job listings, attract qualified applicants, register them in a standardized manner and manage their records.

Quadzu’s vendor management system allows you to procure all labor, with access to real-time data, including hourly activity and to access information from anywhere.

Pricing:

Starting plan: £55 per user/ per month.

Verdict

Quadzu is a comprehensive labor management software with a suite of services that simplify the acquisition of labor and recruiting processes while saving costs. It is particularly great if you are starting a small recruiting business, and would like to expand your service offerings for your clients and candidates.

Grizzly Force takes care of the challenging parts so you can focus on growing your business.

Designed to bridge the gap between small businesses and qualified candidates, Grizzly Force is one of the best recruiting solutions, providing on-demand staffing services with easy-to-follow steps.

All you have to do is sign in from anywhere using the web platform or mobile application, post jobs, and watch the positions being filled in real-time, eliminating the need to go through expensive staffing firms.

On top of that, to do away with repetitive tasks, the software’s recurring job feature helps you post recurring jobs without refilling the required information to save time.

After you handle these initial steps, Grizzly Force takes care of all worker pay, deductions, and insurance while you pay one simple invoice.

Key features:

Grizzly Force has an easy-to-use activity dashboard that gives you visibility into all your job postings and activity progress for better monitoring.

The project role features allow you to assign internal team members to a job for better management and team communication.

The software’s recurring job feature eliminates the need for posting a recurring job performed at regular intervals. The feature saves time on repetitive tasks and helps you stay ahead.

Pricing:

Grizzly Force has not displayed its pricing plan on its website.

Verdict

Grizzly Force offers an excellent solution for small businesses regularly looking for temporary labor and low-cost full-time hires, boasting a simple interface to manage accelerated production schedules and other labor gaps. The software, however, does not offer a free trial like most vendors for small businesses to explore its features before purchase.

VideoCV transforms your employee recruitment process.

This solution is one of the best recruiting software thanks to its simplicity and ease of use, ensuring easy navigation.

Contrary to traditional job listings with endless scrolling, VideoCV redefines the recruiting process by enabling you to create a landing page with a company video that provides the necessary information to attract qualified candidates.

As a small business, saving time is key, and one of the ways of doing this during recruitment is by eliminating the screening process and focusing on what matters. Applicants share (as the software’s name suggests) video CVs that you can easily comment on or share with your team— no downloads or logins needed.

Additionally, VideoCV enables you to improve candidate selection and reduces the time needed for interviews, ultimately cutting your hiring time by 50%.

Key features:

VideoCV’s landing page enables you to add a company video that briefs applicants about your company and the job opening to improve the recruiting process.

Applicants’ videos give you a quick overview of their personality, values and motivation and help you identify great candidates before inviting them to interviews.

The software is entirely cloud-based, meaning you do not need expensive set-ups and can watch applicants’ videos from anywhere.

Pricing:

Starting plan: 195€ per month.

Verdict

VideoCV is one of the best recruiting software for small companies as it saves time and cuts your hiring time by nearly 50%. However, the software may create bias during the recruiting process, with some employers being swayed by factors such as physical appearance.

Great Recruiters has been designed specifically for recruiters and staffing firms.

As a small staffing firm owner, you are responsible for providing consistent and great quality services to your candidates and clients.

Great Recruiters provides an easy-to-use platform that streamlines your recruitment process and ensures you provide quality services on a real-time basis.

What does this mean for your business?

With this recruiting software, you can measure the quality of services you provide across your small business, ensuring you regain control over your reputation. It provides real-time feedback through reviews, testimonials, and referrals at particular points in your candidates’ and clients’ recruitment journey.

In addition to that, Great Recruiters has an intuitive and powerful data visualization dashboard that equips your team with the necessary tools to manage the experiences you provide.

Key features:

Great Recruiters curates reviews, testimonials, and referrals and automates the follow-ups for negative and positive reviews to help you optimize results.

The software has a powerful data visualization dashboard that provides actionable insights to help your small business make informed recruiting decisions.

The testimonials and reviews you collect on Great Recruiters can be shared via social media to help turbocharge your brand and reputation.

Pricing:

Starting plan: $25 per month.

Verdict

If you run a small staffing business, Great Recruiters is the best recruiting software, with features such as data visualization and automated reviews and testimonials to measure the quality of your services. But besides providing feedback, Great Recruiters does not have candidate management and tracking features.

Atlas Source leverages the power of AI to find you the best candidates.

To find qualified candidates for a job position in your small business, you need to attract a suitable batch of candidates from a pool of unqualified job seekers. It’s undeniable that that can be a challenging task.

However, Atlas Source can change the narrative thanks to its algorithmic skill ratings and AI-powered searches that help you source candidates precisely and fast.

Atlas Source has over eight platforms commonly used by potential candidates, including LinkedIn, GitHub, and Xing, already implemented into their service to provide you with an extensive market reach.

Additionally, Atlas Source offers collaborative tools that help you enhance your hiring process in 2024. You can save favorite candidates and share their profiles with stakeholders who can comment on all findings.

Key features:

Atlas Source is integrated with over eight platforms used by potential candidates to provide you with a large pool of candidates.

The software provides reliable KPIs with powerful algorithms that calculate candidates’ (coding talent) experience ratings with common programming languages like Python or JavaScript.

Atlas Source’s AI simplifies the search for qualified candidates, allowing you to focus on the recruiting and not the searching, which can be time-consuming.

Pricing:

Starting plan: €300 per month.

Verdict

Atlas Source gives small businesses in 2024 access to a vast volume of candidates and AI-powered searches that quickly surface qualified candidates. However, it is relatively expensive for small businesses with limited budgets.

Conclusion

Recruiting the right candidates to join your small business is challenging.

You have to create effective job listings optimized to attract qualified candidates, assess them, and arrange for interviews effectively and without wasting time.

In fact, according to The Recruitment Survey Report: Tactics & Strategies for Winning Hard-to-Find Talent in 2024, 60% of respondents report that hiring skilled talent is taking longer than it did a year ago, highlighting the need for technological assistance.

So, with technology such as recruiting software, you can streamline the entire process and attract better candidates that can help upscale performance and grow your business.

The best recruiting software offers myriad features, from automation and collaboration tools to candidate tracking and assessment tools to help you recruit the best candidates.

Having gone through the best recruiting software in 2024, including Great Recruiters, VideoCV, and Quadzu, I hope it is a little bit less daunting to decide on which solution is ideal for your small business.