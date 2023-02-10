It’s been more than a decade with Roblox in the gaming industry. Gamers worldwide love Roblox for its hundreds of diverse gaming options. In 2022, Roblox has collaborated with many different platforms to enhance its gaming platform. Most games on Roblox are very user-oriented and free to play for beginners.

For the unversed, Roblox is basically a multiplayer sandbox game. It comes with a gamified development kit and has an in-game economy. As a player, you can build your own game world and set your own game rules. That would help make the gameplay more enhanced and intensified.

You can share your creations with other players and gain virtual credits when in the game. Later, these credits can be converted into real USD or money.

Another compelling reason why gamers love Roblox is for the Roblox promo codes. The list of Roblox codes enables players to get benefits and rewards in the game. The codes for Roblox are easy to find on many different websites.

When you first enter Roblox, you may be overwhelmed with several diverse options and genres. So, to help make your choices easier, here is a list of some of the best Roblox games you can play in 2023.

Piggy

The genre of Piggy is a horror-style survival game. It provides its players with a fascinating world based on the renowned Peppa Pig. IK3As, Optikk, and MiniToon develop this riveting game on Roblox. If you want to experience a Swedish survival horror classic feeling, you must try out this game on Roblox.

This game has a good selection of different game modes, maps, and entertaining graphics.

Adopt Me!

Almost everyone loves pets. And this Roblox game, Adopt Me, is solely inspired by collectible pet games. In this Roblox game, you become a pet parent or guardian in the Sims style and care for the pets. Besides pets, players can also maintain other collectibles like toys, cars, cosmetics, etc.

As the most played game on Roblox, Adopt Me gets weekly updates along with time-limited events held regularly. They have also collaborated with Scooby-Doo to improve the gaming content for Roblox altogether. Either way, it is a quality pet-centric game for pet lovers.

Arsenal

Every sports enthusiast may be familiar with the name Arsenal. However, this Arsenal Roblox game is a whole different concept. It is a comprehensive FPS shooter game that enables players to check their skills in different environments. Players play the game to obtain the Golden Knife. Players also benefit from an additional kill in the later stages to win the gameplay. Overall, it is pretty engaging content in Roblox.

Phantom Forces

With high inspiration from games like the Battlefield series and Call of Duty, Phantom Forces is a similar game on Roblox. Sylis Studios develop it with 1st person multiplayer shooter gameplay. It offers its players four force classes with different tactics and skills.

The game has several classic competitive modes with a massive pack of maps. The developers love to give their players new surprises with new progression elements, weapons, and locations.

Royale High

Royale High is an Adventure-based game on Roblox with a fantasy RPG. In the game, you have to develop the character who is a high schooler with supernatural abilities. You have to enhance the character’s social and other life aspects. If the character is good in academics, you can get in-game currency and buy items for the character to use.

This game on Roblox frequently holds seasonal events and updates to the game.

Brookhaven RP

Do you like playing simulation-type city life games? If yes, you may want to try out this Brookhaven RP game on Roblox. It is a game in Town & City genre that allows the players’ lifestyle gameplay. Similar players can role-play and even play in small circles with other players.

As an online gamer, you know about Roblox promo codes, right! Well, in this game, you get Brookhaven codes that will enable you to play in-game radio and play music.

Mad City

If you are interested in Grand Theft Auto Online, you would like to play this similar version, Mad City, on Roblox. The player can choose to play the police, superheroes, or criminals. Without any NPCs present, the fights here are seemingly tough. Every player gets about four weapons to use. These weapons are cold steel, sniper rifles, SMGs, and explosives.

If you are playing this game on Roblox, we suggest playing with friends with voice chat enabled.

Last thoughts

Roblox has many games to fit every player’s tastes and playing styles. You will never run out of options on Roblox. If you are unsure about the gaming options, you can check the reviews first. Nonetheless, we hope this article is helpful to you. For suggestions on other Roblox games, do leave comments below.