Best selling plugin hybrid in Q2 2021 goes to Jeep Wrangler in US

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) reports that their sales in Q2 2021 increased by 32% from last year in the US. They didn’t mention the number of plug-in car sales. However, announced Jeep Wrangler 4xe as Best Selling plug-in hybrid model in the second quarter of this year.

FCA stated, “The Jeep brand continues its trailblazing performance, recording a 19% increase in total sales year-over-year, and its second-best ever the second quarter for U.S. retail sales. Wrangler recorded its best quarter ever for U.S. retail sales, while Gladiator posted its best quarter ever for U.S. retail sales, as well as U.S. total sales with 29,962 vehicles.

The Jeep lineup continues to grow. Since the full launch of the Wrangler 4xe earlier this year, it quickly became the No. 1 best-selling plug-in hybrid in the marketplace.”

Technically we do not know if this is true except for the fact that FCA itself announced about its own vehicle. But according to InsideEVs, this could be true, stated as “it sounds like it”. Motor1.com reported that Jeep Wrangler 4xe and C8 Corvette are the two fast-selling plugins in April. With Corvette in the first place, and Wrangler in the second.

FCA announced its total sales as 485,312 units. And Toyota Prius Prime sales in Q2 were 11,863. It is predicted that at least 12,000 Wrangler 4xe vehicles could have been sold. Where all the versions of Wrangler sold were 69,020 units.

Jeep Wrangler 4Xe in America

The Jeep can drive up to 21 miles with all-electric mode, then has to shift to the combustion engine. This is only the initial product, Jeep is coming up with another model this year. Jeep Grand Cherokee two-row (including 4xe electrified version) is to be launched by the year-end.

Furthermore, the average price of Jeep Wrangler 4xe is $57,161. This model is considered as a stepping stone for Jeep into all-electric vehicles. Plugins are considered as only a transition period when an automaker launches. Eventually, the vehicles must be fully electric.

Chip shortage doesn’t only affect fully electric vehicles, but also hybrid models. Despite that, the Wrangler 4xe sales were high. When the company shifts to fully electric, a positive outcome is most likely. iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer said in May, “The significant decrease in inventory suggests demand continues to outpace supply, and these hot sellers will likely be even more difficult to find in the coming months,”

As Jeep is largely used by users for long-range drives, a plug-in would be ideally a better option. Because the US is yet to setup charging stations all over the country. It would take years to have charging stations located in various locations.