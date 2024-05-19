Though US mobile phone shipments have reduced significantly in this quarter, there are many who want to upgrade their rather most important tool. But with the increasing innovations using AI, the next-generation smartphones are to be seen in the market in this generation itself!

And the best part, some of these are already a click away from you! Here we have handpicked (with sanitized hands) some of the best deals for whom? YOU! Dive into the complete details to get yourself a new smartphone and give me a treat later, okay?

OnePlus Open

The first on the list is the best foldable piece out in the market. With the power of SnapDragon 8th generation 2 and with a RAM of 16 Giga Bytes, it is going to handle your daily tasks like a piece of cake! With an OLED display of 120 Hertz, you are less likely to face the lag at climax scenes in your Binge time. The best part? It comes with IPX4 water resistance which means you can carry it even in your bathtub! I think I have boasted too much. Never mind, but consider this phone only if you have charging sockets at home because this phone doesn’t support wireless charging. Finally, in terms of camera quality, we know OnePlus is one the best in this field.

Google Pixel 8a

Next on the list is from the tech giant. All the mobiles from the Pixel series are good deals but Pixel 8a leads this front. Pixel 8a uses a high-quality plastic back which makes it a cool-looking gadget. Google’s latest Tensor G3 chip, ensures fast and smooth performance. This means whether you’re multitasking, gaming, or streaming, the Pixel 8a can handle it with ease. They also come with 6GB of RAM, which is more than enough for everyday use.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Here comes the brand that has the highest number of shipments this quarter. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a next-generation foldable phone that offers a unique and fantastic experience. It features a 7.6-inch foldable Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 6.2-inch cover display. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which can handle all your daily tasks, but with ease? Maybe not.

It comes with 12 gigabytes of RAM and multiple storage options. The camera part has a main sensor, an ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto lens. For selfies, it has a 10MP front camera on the cover display and a 4MP under-display camera. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 has a 4500mAh battery with fast charging and wireless charging capabilities which means you have got a partner who lasts long ;).

Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate:

Here comes a relatively less used brand, but don’t underestimate its power. Primarily designed for gaming enthusiasts, this phone boasts an impressive set of features that extend beyond gaming. It comes with a high-refresh-rate AMOLED display, a top-tier Snapdragon processor, and a substantial battery capacity to support prolonged use. The phone’s advanced cooling system ensures it maintains peak performance during intense gaming sessions. Additionally, the customizable RGB lighting and extensive accessory ecosystem make it a versatile and powerful choice for users seeking both performance and personalization.

Fairphone 5:

Last but not least, one more eyebrow-raising option. This device stands out for its ethical design and sustainability without compromising on performance. The Fairphone 5 features a modular design that allows users to easily replace or upgrade components, significantly extending the device’s lifespan. It runs on a capable mid-range processor and offers a clean, near-stock Android experience, ensuring smooth and efficient operation. The phone also emphasizes ethical sourcing of materials and fair labor practices, making it an excellent choice for environmentally and socially conscious consumers.

Conclusion

These options were picked to suit all types of audiences with different types of needs. Though these are purely our choice, if you do not like any of these then feel free to consider other options on the web, and ya I won’t feel bad. Make sure to pull out your bank card only if the smartphone you are choosing is capable of fulfilling all your needs.