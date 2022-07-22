Best Smartphones under Rs. 35000

Are you planning to buy a new phone? We know buying a new phone can be kind of hectic. The deciding part is the most time consuming thing ever. You don’t know what features to focus on as well as how the phone would pan out as an overall device.

Don’t worry. We’ve simplified the process for you. Here’s a list of top 5 smartphones that you can buy under Rs. 35,000:

1. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

Number 1 on our list is the One Plus Nord 2t 5G. An upgrade to the already established name One Plus Nord 2, Nord 2T comes action packed with several mouth watering features. The smartphone comes in two variants 8 GB (RAM) 128 GB (ROM) and 12 GB (RAM) and 256 GB (ROM). The 50 megapixels (MP) rear camera is equipped with a Sony IMX766 sensor and is backed by Optical Image Stabilization technology. This means that your pictures will not only be clear but also with minimal color loss.

There are two more cameras at the back; one an 8 MP ultrawide lens and the other a 2 MP mono lens for better image stabilization. The camera is also equipped with a Dual LED flash to make sure your pictures never run out of light. The front camera is 32 MP and is equipped with a Sony IMX 615 sensor. The camera also has features like AI Scene Enhancement, Slow Motion Captures, Nightscape, Portrait mode, etc. The camera setup is very unique and the back despite being plastic feels very premium. It supports almost all Indian 5G bands and offers great network coverage to its users.

To put cherry on top, the OnePlus Nord 2T is powered with the Mediatek Dimensity 1300 to ensure you game well and none of your processes lag. The 6.43 inches large display is AMOLED and has a refresh rate of 90 Hertz. Talk about performance beast, you got it right here. The OnePlus Nord 2T is available in two colors, Jade Fog and Gray Shadow.

The phone comes with the latest Android 12 masked by the famous OnePlus Oxygen operating system. The battery is 4500 mAh and OnePlus claims that 80W VOOC charger can charge from o to 80 within 20 minutes. Flash finally has some competition huh. The price for the 8 GB variant is 28,999 whereas for the 12 GB variant is 33,999. If you’re buying it on Amazon, you can save up to Rs. 1500 using an ICICI Bank Credit Card.

For value of money, we’d give it 9/10. If you’re planning to buy a phone within 35,000, this is your go to phone.

2. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S20 was already a hit in the premium phones category. Following on the same lines is in the budget category the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core processor, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes only in one variant, i.e., the 8 GB (RAM) and 128 GB (ROM) variant. However, this combination is enough to run all your processes at maximum capacity including watching videos, clicking good pictures or hardcore gaming. However, you can extend the memory up to 1 TB with the help of a memory card.

The rear triple camera set-up with a 12 MP (Dual Pixel) OIS F1.8 Wide main camera makes sure that your pictures are in the best shape. The other two cameras are 8 MP OIS Tele Camera and 12 MP Ultra Wide. The camera supports up to 30 times space zoom. The pixels however, get blurred at 30 times but the camera stability is insane. Now, the camera might seem lacking in numbers as compared to other models in the same price range but it does hold quality when clicking pictures. The front camera is a 32 MP F2.2 Punch Hole Camera. ]

The phone is Ip68 rated, meaning that it is dust and water resistant up to an extent. The 6.5 inch immersive display is super AMOLED and has a 120 Hz refresh rate with a 1080 x 2400 (FHD+) Resolution. The 4500 mAh battery can run up to an entire day and supports fast charging, both wired as well as wireless. The handset is 5G ready and comes on Android 11 by default. However, it can be upgraded to the latest version of android. It is available in three colors, Lavender, Cloud Green and Cloud Navy. The phone is available on major e-commerce website for a price of Rs. 34,999. You can also exchange your old device to avail benefits up to Rs. 12,000.

3. iQOO 9 SE 5G

iQOO as a brand has is relatively newer to the smartphone scene but it has established itself well enough in the hearts of the consumers. Within just three years since its inauguration, the company has established itself as a respectable brand in the budget smartphone range. The iQOO 9 Special Edition 5G is one such budget smartphone that encompasses all features a premium phone might.

Speaking of the processor, the iQOO 9 SE 5G packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G with a new 5nm process and a Kryo680 architecture which helps improve the CPU performance by 25%. The chipset it best in class along with a LPDDR5 RAM. The phone is available in two variants: 8 GB 128 GB and 12 GB 256 GB. The 8 GB Variant costs 33,990 and fits in the budget of Rs.35,000 whereas the 12 GB Variant is around 37,990. But, if you have an ICICI Bank Credit or Debit Card, you can get 3,000 off instantly on Amazon.

The rear camera has a triple camera setup with a 48 MP OIS main camera that gives super clear pictures which retain the same clarity when they are enlarged. OIS ensures good performance while taking photos at night or capturing movements. The second camera is a 13 MP wide-angle camera which supports 120° ultrawide shots. The third camera is a 2 MP Mono camera. This triple camera setup allows 4K recording as well. The front camera however, could have been better. Several phones have a better front camera than the 16 MP camera that the iQOO 9 SE has.

The display is 6.62 inches AMOLED screen with a best in class refresh rate of 120Hz. The brightness peaks at 1300 nits, which is very good for a smartphone in this budget. The phone supports almost all Indian 5G bands. The 3.5 mm audio jack is missing but you can always try Type C earphones, or Bluetooth ones. The battery of the handset is 4500 mAh. The device box packs a 66W charger that can charge the phone 100% in about 20 to 30 minutes.

4. POCO F4 5G

Poco is a sub brand of Xiaomi that in known for its performance yielding budget smartphones. The Poco F1 set a huge precedent for Poco and the Poco F4 5G does not disappoint in that respect. The Poco F4 5G is a performance beast with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB storage. You can however get this in two other variants. One is the 8 GB 128 GB Variant and other is the 6 GB 128 GB Variant.

It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Octa core processor and the Adreno 650 GPU. The 4500 mAh battery supports 67 W charging and can charge 0-50 in less than 15 minutes. The rear camera, like the others of this budget range, is a triple camera setup. The main camera is a 64 MP OIS lens which is supported by an ultra wide camera of 8 MP and a macro lens of 2 MP. The front camera is 20 MP and is a lot better than others in this budget.

The most unique feature of the POCO F4 is its liquid cooling technology. The phone’s temperature rises very minimum even during the most hardcore stuffs such as playing games or viewing 4K videos. The 6.67′ FHD+ E4 AMOLED Display comes with a 120Hz Smart Refresh Rate. You can buy the 12 GB variant for Rs. 33,999 on Flipkart. The 6 GB variant and the 8 GB variant are available at 27,999 and 29,999 respectively. You can also exchange your old device to avail benefits up to Rs. 17,000.

5. Nothing Phone (1)

Never has there been a hype greater for any other phone than for the Nothing Phone (1). With the flashy LED lights at the rear, the phone is one to show. However, that is not the only thing the phone has to show. The phone competes in performance, price, camera and in every other aspect with phones in the budget line.

With the Snapdragon 778G+ Processor, the phone is able to perform all operations smoothly. However, the others in the same budget are way better than this one. Needless, it gets everything done. The camera is yet another special feature of the phone. The dual camera set up is packed with two cameras of 50 MP each. The front camera is 16 MP; good quality but the lens could’ve been better.

The most special feature of the handset is its glyph interface. The Nothing smartphone’s ground-breaking Glyph Interface paves the way for a singular form of communication. Additionally, specific light patterns notify you of incoming calls, app notifications, the state of your battery, and other information.

With that being said, the phone currently is available in 3 variants. The 8 GB 128 GB variant costs 31,999, the 8 GB 256 GB variant costs 34,999 while the 12 GB 256 GB variant costs 37,999. Currently, there are no discount offers available on it. The 6.55 inch flexible OLED display comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and has an adaptive refresh rate between 60-120 Hz. The battery is 4500 mAh and supports fast charging. As of now, the phone is available only on Flipkart and can only be bought on flash sales.