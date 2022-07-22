Apple is adding more suppliers to manufacture iPhone 14 prior to the official Launch

The launch month (September) for the new Apple iPhone has been closing nearby slowly and slowly. Well, there have been so many reports revolving about when will the smartphone arrive and the details of the specification. However, prior to the date when the smartphone could arrive, many such reports claim that Apple is reportedly adding a set of suppliers who will be helping with the smartphone production.

The brand is working towards getting more suppliers to make sure production flow

Before it arrives and makes its way to launch, Apple seems to be working towards bringing more and more steps toward ensuring the production of the smartphone goes in the right flow and also the stocks to get this tech can be kept in hand as per requirements.

We must be aware of the fact that this new iPhone will be bringing more such revolutions to the smartphone market. Also, there have been certain rumors floating around which say about how Apple is planning towards selling more and more of its smartphones this year by introducing more and more features and adopting a new design language too.

However, since the covid times, there have been many issues that directly gives an impact on Apple’s production and then fall behind in its sales.

Adding more to this news, now Apple has come up with a new solution by adding more and more brands who will be supplying required components for their products and will be helping towards fastening the process to bring the stocks of so many iPhones for the user.

The latest confirmation by Kuo reveals the fact that a supplier named SG Micro got its green signal in order to assure the quality of the Apple product. This is done in accordance to ensure the production flow. However, as good news, Apple has given a thumbs up to the company to regularly provide circuit hardware for smartphones.

(1/8)

公司更新：聖邦股份 (300661) 1. 聖邦已通過更高階的iPhone 14之品質驗證，預期將在2H22出貨用於iPhone 14的電源管理IC (電池與電平轉換器 (Level shifter))。

2. 聖邦首次出貨Apple的高階產品，意味著Apple營收貢獻將顯著增加，且技術水準在消費性電子領域已可以全球領導企業競爭。 — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) July 22, 2022

Supply of power management circuits

SG Micro company makes different sets of “Integrated Circuits”. Now, there are going to be involved in the manufacturing of the power management integrated circuits for the iPhones.

Adding to this, Kuo even said that SG Micro was among the biggest players who were selected for supplying the hardware for the iPhones. Even, Apple accepts the fact that the circuit maker has reached ‘tier-1 level’ which is a need for the production of iPhones.

Previously it was said that many of the components including the display faced a lot of supply chain delays. However, Kuo even thinks that this will not be affecting the mass production of the smartphone too. As of now, this is what we know so far, but we will be updating you with more and more details in the near future.