There are numerous fantastic tablets under Rs. 20,000 in India, and this list highlights the models that are currently available, with the most recently announced tablet appearing first.

1. Specifications for the Nokia T20

Front Camera 5-megapixel Resolution 2000×1200 pixels Display 10.40-inch Processor Unisoc T610

Rear Camera 8-megapixel Battery Capacity 8200mAh RAM 3GB OS Android 11 Storage 32GB

The Nokia T20 tablet was released on October 6, 2021. A 10.40-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 2000×1200 pixels is included with the tablet. The Nokia T20 is powered by a Unisoc T610 1.8GHz octa-core processor. It has a total of 3GB of RAM. The Nokia T20 is powered by an 8200mAh battery and runs Android 11.

In terms of cameras, the Nokia T20 features an 8-megapixel camera on the back. It has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.

The Nokia T20 runs Android 11 and comes with 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded with a microSD card (up to 512GB). The Nokia T20 weighs 465.00 grammes and measures 247.60 x 157.50 x 7.80mm (height x width x thickness). It debuted in the Deep South.

2. Specifications for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (LTE)

Display 10.50-inch Octa-core Processor 5-megapixel Front Camera Resolution 1,920×1,200 pixels RAM 3GB OS Android 11 Storage 32GB, 8-megapixel rear camera Battery capacity: 7040mAh.

On January 13th, 2022, Samsung released the Galaxy Tab A8 (LTE) tablet. The tablet features a 10.50-inch touchscreen display with a 1,920×1,200-pixel resolution. An octa-core processor powers the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (LTE). It has a total of 3GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (LTE) runs Android 11 and has a non-removable battery capacity of 7040mAh.

In terms of cameras, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (LTE) has an 8-megapixel camera on the back. It has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (LTE) runs One UI and is powered by Android 11. It has 32GB of internal storage that can be increased up to 1000GB via a microSD card.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (LTE) is 508.00 grammes and is 246.80 x 161.90 x 6.90mm (height x width x thickness). It came in three colours: grey, silver, and pink gold.

USB Type-C, Wi-Fi, and GPS are among the connectivity choices on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (LTE). Accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and compass/ magnetometer are among the tablet’s sensors.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (LTE) price in India starts at Rs. 19,999 as of May 28, 2022.

3. Specifications for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

Front Camera 5-megapixel Resolution 1,920×1,200 pixels Display 10.50-inch Processor octa-core

Rear Camera 8-megapixel Battery Capacity 7040mAh RAM 3GB OS Android 11 Storage 32GB.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 tablet was released on January 13th, 2022. The tablet features a 10.50-inch touchscreen display with a 1,920×1,200-pixel resolution. An octa-core processor powers the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8. It has a total of 3GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is powered by a 7040mAh non-removable battery and runs Android 11.

In terms of cameras, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 features an 8-megapixel camera on the back. It has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 runs on Android 11 and comes with 32GB of internal storage that can be increased with a microSD card (up to 1000GB).

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 weighs 508.00 grammes and measures 246.80 x 161.90 x 6.90mm (height x width x thickness). It came in three colours: grey, silver, and pink gold.

USB Type-C, Wi-Fi, and GPS are among the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8’s connectivity choices. Accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and compass/ magnetometer are among the tablet’s sensors.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 price in India starts at Rs. 15,999 as of May 28, 2022.

4. Specifications for the TCL Tab 10 4G FHD

Front Camera 5-megapixel Resolution 1920×1200 pixels RAM 3GB OS Android 10 Storage 64GB Rear Camera 5-megapixel Battery Capacity 5500mAh Display 10.10-inch Processor MediaTek MT8768E.

TCL Tab 10 4G FHD runs Android 10 and comes with 64GB of internal storage that can be increased with a microSD card (up to 256GB). The TCL Tab 10 4G FHD accepts a Nano-SIM card and is a single SIM (GSM) tablet.

The TCL Tab 10 4G FHD has USB Type-C, Wi-Fi, GPS, 3G, and 4G connectivity options (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India). Accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor are among the tablet’s sensors.

TCL Tab 10 4G FHD pricing in India starts at Rs. 16,999 as of May 28, 2022.

5. Specifications for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (LTE)

10.40-inch display with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor and 5-megapixel front camera with a resolution of 2000×1200 pixels RAM 3GB OS Android 10 Storage 32GB

8-megapixel rear camera Battery capacity: 7040mAh.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (LTE) is powered by One UI 2.5 and comes with 32GB of internal storage that can be increased with a microSD card (up to 1000GB). The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (LTE) is 477.00 grammes and is 157.40 x 247.60 x 7.00mm (height x width x thickness). It came in three colours: Dark Gray, Gold, and Silver.

USB Type-C, Wi-Fi, and GPS are among the connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (LTE). Accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor are among the tablet’s sensors.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (LTE) pricing in India starts at Rs. 17,940 as of May 28, 2022.

6. Specifications for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7

10.40-inch display with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor and 5-megapixel front camera with a resolution of 2000×1200 pixels RAM 3GB OS Android 10 Storage 32GB

8-megapixel rear camera Battery capacity: 7040mAh.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 runs One UI 2.5 and is powered by Android 10 with 32GB of internal storage that can be increased with a microSD card (up to 1000GB). The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is 476.00 grammes and is 157.40 x 247.60 x 7.00mm (height x width x thickness). It came in three colours: Dark Gray, Gold, and Silver.

USB Type-C, Wi-Fi, and GPS are among the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7’s connectivity choices. Accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor are among the tablet’s sensors.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 price in India starts at Rs. 15,339 as of May 28, 2022.

7. Specifications for the TCL 10 Tab Max

Front Camera 8-megapixel Resolution 2000×1200 pixels RAM 4GB OS Android 10 Storage 64GB Display 10.36-inch Processor octa-core

13-megapixel rear camera; 8000mAh battery capacity.

The TCL 10 Tab Max runs Android 10 and has 64GB of internal storage that can be increased with a microSD card (up to 256GB). The dimensions of the TCL 10 Tab Max are 247.80 x 157.56 x 7.65mm (height, width, and thickness). It was released in the colour blue.

TCL 10 Tab Max price in India starts at Rs. 17,999 as of May 28, 2022.

8. Specifications for the Huawei MatePad T8

Front camera Yes Resolution 800×1260 pixels Display 8.00-inch Processor MediaTek MTK8768

Rear camera Yes RAM 2GB OS Android Storage 16GB

5100mAh battery capacity.

The Huawei MatePad T8 is an Android tablet that runs EMUI 10 and has 16GB of internal storage that can be increased with a microSD card. It was released in the colour Deep Sea Blue.

Wi-Fi and GPS are among the Huawei MatePad T8’s connectivity options.

Huawei MatePad T8 price in India starts at Rs. 15,990 as of May 28, 2022.

9. Max TCL 10 Tabs (Wi-Fi) Specifications

Rear Camera 13-megapixel Battery Capacity 8000mAh Display 10.36-inch Processor octa-core Front Camera 8-megapixel Resolution 2000×1200 pixels RAM 4GB OS Android 10 Storage 64GB

It was released in two colours: black and blue.

USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, and GPS are all available connectivity options for the TCL 10 Tab Max (Wi-Fi). Accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor are among the tablet’s sensors.

TCL 10 Tab Max (Wi-Fi) price in India starts at Rs. 18,999 as of May 28, 2022.