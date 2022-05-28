Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Will Be Released In 2023

At the Star Wars Celebration, Respawn and EAs teams decided to unveil a sequel to the latest title set in the universe. Respawn, EA, and Lucasfilm Games announced the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at the Star Wars Celebration, offering a few details about a 2023 release.

Day 2 at Star Wars Celebration 2022 brought with it the first announcements about the newest Star Wars video games, and these announcements were a long time coming. The biggest event at Star Wars Celebration has seen all sorts of exciting announcements and revelations, such as confirmation that The Mandalorian season three is premiering in February 2023 on Disney+. We have known for some time now that we were going to return to a galaxy far, far away for the next chapter in Cal Kestis’s journey, and today, EA revealed the timeframe when the long-awaited sequel is coming.

The next Star Wars Jedi game has been confirmed as Survivor and will be launching in 2023, The game will again feature Cal Kestis, who is trying to survive being one of the only Jedi left in the galaxy. Cal is struggling to keep a step ahead of the Empire’s ongoing hunt for the last remaining Jedi, but alongside his trusted (and oh-so-cute) robot companion, BD-1, he will discover new allies and encounter interesting, new characters.

Throughout their adventures evading the galactic Empire, Cal Kestis and BD-1 will encounter unique and interesting characters that may either aid or hinder them. It is clear that Padawan from Order 66, the One-Ship Survivalist, is going to find himself in a very bad spot early on in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, lacking allies (aside from his faithful robots, his lightsaber has fallen to the Empire’s hands. The sequel, announced earlier this year, will continue the story of Order 66s surviving Padawan, Kal Kestis, and his loyal droid, BD-1, five years after the original game.

The storyline for the Respawn Entertainment sequel will pick up five years after the last game, with Cal Kestis having to keep a step ahead of constant Imperial harassment while beginning to feel the burden of being one of the last remaining Jedi in the galaxy, according to Stig Amussen. Respawn Entertainment promises that Cal will need to learn new skills and continue growing his connection with the Force, so it is not going to supposedly be the case where he gets hit in the head and loses his ability to perform the basics of Jedi skills once more, as well as expanding the game’s combat in new ways.

Respawn is using more cutting-edge tech to build a more dynamic Jedi battle, as well as movie-like production design to extend Cal Kestis’s story while maturing and living through this darker period. All of that, combined with expansions of the dynamic combat found in the first game, is bound to make fans’ favorite Jedi, Cal Kestis, even better than the first.

The teaser trailer showed our hero and robot sidekick, BD-1, fighting enemy threats such as Inquisitors, as well as staring down at a man in a Bacta tank. Then, fan-favorite Cal Kestis finds a mysterious figure hanging out in what appears to be a bacta tank, something that Star Wars characters have used for healing all through the franchise.

Like its sequel’s predecessor, it is being developed by 2019s Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts, the latter having previously confirmed the sequel was being developed, although other details were not given. Respawn Entertainment is currently developing it for new-gen consoles, specifically Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, although it will be released for PC as well. In the press release, EA confirmed Survivor would be a current-gen title only, in order to make for deeper, larger Star Wars experiences, so do not expect it to be released for the PS4 or Xbox One.