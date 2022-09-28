Best TWS Earbuds under Rs. 3,000 available in Amazon and Flipkart Festival Sale

If you are looking for new earbuds for a budget of below Rs. 3,000 then you are in the right place as here we will be covering details about everything you should be knowing to get new earbuds under the mentioned price budget.

We have sales going on both popular e-commerce giants including Amazon India as well Flipkart India where the pricing is almost colliding and giving great competition for each other. However, you can have a look at all the earbuds which has been going on sale for great discounted pricing. Let’s have a deep dive into TWS you can get for the budget.

Bestselling Earbuds under Rs. 3000 on Amazon and Flipkart

There are several ranges of earbuds availed for a discount during this festival. We have a different range of earbuds coming from many other popular brands including Oppo, JBL, and even OnePlus.

Oppo Enco Buds for Rs.1299

These Oppo earbuds are quite popularly known for their best premium earbuds and their Enco series is among the popular Premium earbuds. Although, there is already a successor model released by Oppo which is the new Oppo Enco Buds 2, but still the first generation earbuds comes with quite good features and we feel it is suitable for many users.

As of now, the earbuds are being sold for a price tag of Rs. 1299 on the Amazon India platform. Talking a little more about the features, the earbuds come in a compact form factor and also provide 24 hours of battery backup with the case, also you get IP54 water and dust resistant coating.

JBL C115 for Rs. 2699 with Amazon Coupon worth Rs. 200

JBL is among the popular audio manufacturers also entered into the world of bringing the TWS lineup. There were a lot of new TWS earbuds launched by the audio maker.

Talking more about these JBL C115 earbuds, as of now Amazon India is providing an additional discount on these earbuds where the pricing for the earbuds which is around Rs. 2.699 gets an additional discount of Rs. 200. Earbuds come with a stemless design and also supports Quick charging via the Type-C port and also provide a battery backup for up to 21 hours. There is also support for True Bass and Dual Connectivity.

OnePlus Nord Buds for Rs. 2.399

If you are looking for earbuds for a budget below Rs. 2500 then you can have a look at the new OnePlus Nord Buds which are among the popular new earbuds which were launched recently by OnePlus.

These are new earbuds coming with a premium set of designs and also bigger 12.44mm drivers which are Titanium Drivers. On the battery side, we will get to see the earbuds providing a battery backup of up to 30 hours with the case. Also, OnePlus has added more features like a 4-Mic system which will provide ultra-clear voice quality, and also these earbuds features AI Noise Cancellation.