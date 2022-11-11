Best Video Editors You Can Use to Edit Your TikToks

Making a TikTok video often requires a lot of editing, from quick cuts to music and graphic effects to the video. Potential TikTokers need a basic understanding of these functions to garner millions of followers and brand deals, as well as a good and easy-to-use video editor. This article will list some free TikTok video editors and help you make an informed decision as to what is the best TikTok video editor for you.

1. VistaCreate

VistaCreate is best known for its impressive slate of both static and animated stickers you can use as overlays to your videos. Apart from that, it has a lot of features that add a little bit of style to your TikToks, like an expansive music selection and glitzy filters and effects. VistaCreate also lets you work with aspect ratios most widely used on TikTok, so you won’t have cropping of the frame when you upload your video. You can also merge two videos, crop and edit them, and make collages.

2. YouCam Video

YouCam video is one of the most intuitive video-editing tools, which you can learn to use in no time and start editing your TikToks like a pro. It has a slew of fun and innovative features you can use to spice up your videos like adding music in the background, animated effects, video collages, and stickers. It also has a ground-breaking make-up and hair editing feature which can be used to give your photo/video face a touch-up and experiment with different hairstyles without much hassle.

3. InShot

InShot is also a very easy-to-use video editor which you can use to make your TikToks that much more fun. With a vast number of video filters, you can make a video moody or funky to your heart’s content. InShot also has tonnes of sound editing features and a variety of sound effects you can add to your video. And with some more technical tools like video trimming, merging several videos into one, and playback speed adjustment, InShot is a complete package for any aspiring TikToker. The only downsides are that it has a limited amount of stickers and animated effects, and the number of ways you can collage your videos and photos is also limited.

4. Canva

Canva is one of the most feature-packed video editing tools on the market. With features that really ease social-media uploads and are geared specifically to make videos social media-friendly, Canva is the way to go if you want to edit your TikToks. Some of the quality-of-life features include an option to directly upload your edited video from the Canva app, intuitive transitions, and animated effects, and the option to trim, splice, and cut your videos.

5. FaceTune Video

FaceTune video is one of the most intuitive and easy-to-learn and use apps on this list. Its user interface is very simple and pleasing to the eye. It’s not cluttered and unnecessarily complicated so you will have no problems finding what you are looking for. It also has lots of fun and creative filters and effects, as well as a state-of-the-art face retouching program that you can use to spruce up your look. But on the flip side, it lacks some basic video editing tools like merging, trimming, and splicing videos, and also does not have the feature to change your hair color in the video.

6. Kinemaster

If you want powerful professional video editing features in a portable application on your mobile phone, look no further than Kinemaster. It has a plethora of features, some of which may be present in other video editing software, and some which are unique to Kinemaster only. Some of these features are the ability to add layers upon layers of videos on top of each other, record voiceovers for your videos, and edit/cut/add special effects. Despite this, it is lacking in the filters department, as it is meant to be a professional video editor and so has fewer fun filters.

Conclusion

TikTok is fast becoming the most popular social media and content-sharing application on the planet and is becoming a lucrative source of earnings for influencers and content creators. But for that, you need brand deals and to get those endorsements you need millions of followers. So use the tools listed here to kickstart your TikTok career and make your content more enticing for potential subscribers. They are easy to use and you will get the hang of them in no time.