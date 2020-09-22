BestDoc secured $2.1M to digitise healthcare sector

BestDoc, a healthcare startup supported by the Kerala Startup Mission, has now secured $2.1 million from two major venture capital firms, which includes a US-based investor behind Flipkart and Facebook, which gives an impetus to efforts for designing a healthcare sector.

BestDoc, a fast-growing healthtech Saas startup, secured around INR 16 crore from the US-based Accel and Bangalore based Arkam Ventures in its Pre-Series A funding round.

“In the COVID-19 scenario, BestDoc has scaled up its telemedicine and contactless solutions across several states as healthcare digitisation is happening at an unprecedented pace, said Salu.