Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Home

BestDoc secured $2.1M to digitise healthcare sector

AvatarAvi
News

BestDoc, a healthcare startup supported by the Kerala Startup Mission, has now secured $2.1 million from two major venture capital firms, which includes a US-based investor behind Flipkart and Facebook, which gives an impetus to efforts for designing a healthcare sector.

BestDoc, a fast-growing healthtech Saas startup, secured around INR 16 crore from the US-based Accel and Bangalore based Arkam Ventures in its Pre-Series A funding round.

“In the COVID-19 scenario, BestDoc has scaled up its telemedicine and contactless solutions across several states as healthcare digitisation is happening at an unprecedented pace, said Salu.

Comments

comments

Previous ArticleVivriti Capital secured Rs 100 Cr led by Creation Investments
No Newer Articles
Avatar
Avi

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

No more articles
Send this to a friend