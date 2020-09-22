Vivriti Capital secured Rs 100 Cr led by Creation Investments

Vivriti Capital, has now secured INR 100 crore in the funding round backed by its existing investor Creation Investments.

Commenting on the investment, Gaurav Kumar and Vineet Sukumar, Founders and MD – Vivriti Capital said,

“The successful closure of this round amidst the pandemic is a tremendous validation of the immense trust and confidence our investors have on us and the strength of our unique model. In just over three years, CredAvenueTM has emerged as the leading platform for enterprise debt and in many ways, it’s redefining the debt and structured finance space in India. We have a significant first mover advantage in this space and the opportunity ahead is galactic.”

“The funds infused will be used to further strengthen our technological and analytical capabilities and ramp up new platforms which we have launched specifically for co-lending, supply chain among others. We will also invest more into our asset management business to set up and launch unique funds spanning the BBB to AAA fixed income universe,” they added.