BetBarter App for Indian Users – Free for Android and iOS | Review

Currently, the BetBarter team is working hard on the development of the BetBarter App which will take the gambling experience to a new level. With all the bookmaker’s offers from the site preserved, the application will become the best way to gamble. Quick access to the odds, fast payouts, easy betting, and comprehensible navigation — and it’s just the beginning! The BetBarter App will be available both for Android and iOS devices, so no matter what mobile phone you have, you will be able to play your favorite games any time anywhere.

At the moment, you can use the BetBarter mobile site version which differs from the full version of the site in nothing except the easier navigation. Use your phone to browse the official website, create your account or enter the existing one, and try out having fun and making winnings with no effort!

Offers

We prepared a short overlook of some of the bookmaker’s most exciting offers. Take a look at them and choose the one you like most.

Sportsbook

BetBarter’s Sportsbook lists more than 20 different sports to bet on. You can find cricket, soccer, tennis, basketball, volleyball, and other disciplines at the top of the page. Add your preferred sports to the “Favorites” list and check your betting history in the “Bet History” section in the upper right corner of the page.

Casino Library

Are you a fan of casino games? Then BetBarter has much to offer to you.

Mega Wheel;

Mega Sic Bo;

Dragon Tiger;

Andar Bahar;

Teen Patti 20-20;

Baccarat;

Slots;

Wheel of Fortune;

Dice Duel;

Sweet Bonanza CandyLand;

Crazy Time;

Automatic Roulette, etc.

Fancy Bets

Fancy Bets is an exclusive BetBarter offer for cricket events only. They have several markets and consist of choosing yes or no for a certain event to happen. The types of markets offered on fancy can be the number of runs of a player or team, the number of runs scored before a wicket, or the toss winner, among others.

Bonuses

Grab your 20% Weekly Sports Deposit Bonus of up to 10,000 INR and 70 free spins. To claim the bonus, you need to use a special bonus code when depositing. Take in mind that this offer is only available on Sportsbook Bets.

Invite your friends to join BetBarter and get cash for both. All you need to do is share a special link from your account. The offer is unlimited, so the more friends you bring, the more cash you get!

Get 11% up to 11,000 INR back on Live Casino. The Cashback Bonus is available every day and every user can participate in the offering. Note that only those bets that were placed from 10 am to 2 pm will be counted for cashback.

How to Sign Up

You have to create your personal account to start your gambling journey. Registration is compulsory for each BetBarter user. The procedure won’t take too much of your time, just follow the instructions:

Click on “Sign Up”; Choose your registration method: by phone or by email; If you choose the first option, then provide your phone number; if you choose the second variant, type in your email; Come up with a reliable password; note that the password should be alphanumeric; Create a unique username; the username can be alphabetic or alphanumeric; Tick that you agree with the Terms and Conditions; Tick that you are older than 18 years old; Tick that you are not a robot; Click on the “Submit” button.

How to Sign In

Enter your existing BetBarter account to start playing. Here you can read some simple steps on how to do this:

Click on “Login”; Type in your username; Type in the password from your account; click on the eye icon to see what you are typing; Tap on the “Login” button to enter your profile.

If you can’t recall the password, proceed with the “Forgot Password” link under the sign-in form. In the pop-up window, provide your email address or mobile number. Thus, you will get a verification link to recover your password.

Verification

Verification is a compulsory procedure required for your account and identity protection. Once you complete the verification procedure, you are allowed to withdraw your funds from your account. What you need to do is upload your ID document (Aadhar Card, Pan Card, or driving license) and your Bank Statement.

Banking

On BetBarter, you can use Neteller, Skrill, Bank Wire Transfer, and AstroPay to deposit your funds into your account. Withdrawals of funds with this online betting provider are always possible without fees.

How to Replenish Your Betbarter Account

If you have ever experienced any inconvenience trying to deposit to your account or you have been waiting for ages for your money to be finally credited, then you may leave all your fears behind. With BetBarter, depositing has become as easy as ever possible. All you need to do is described below:

Open the site; Sign in to your BetBarter account; Find the “Deposit” option and click on it; Decide on the banking method and click on it to choose; Enter your deposit amount; Add your bonus code, if you have one; Provide the payment details and check their correctness; Submit your deposit.

How to Withdraw Funds From Your Betbarter Account

With BetBarter, you can withdraw at least 1,000 INR and up to 500,000 INR. The procedure of requesting a withdrawal doesn’t take much effort and time. All you need to do is to:

Verify your account first. This step is compulsory for all users who want to take out their funds. You won’t be able to apply for a withdrawal if your identity is not verified, so make sure to complete this inevitable stage; Fill in all the fields in your profile; provide your full name, address, and place of living; Log into your account; Open the menu and choose “Bank”; Type on “Withdraw”; Decide on the method of withdrawing your funds; you can choose any option highlighted in the “Banking” section of this article; Enter the amount of money you would like to withdraw; Choose the registered bank account you want your money to be sent to; Add the required payment details and confirm the request.

Customer Support

We were surprised by the work of Customer Support in Live Chat. The specialists don’t make you wait for too long: your case will be considered in less than 4 minutes. Before typing your issue, you can choose the preferred language: Hindi or English. There is also the option to apply documents to the chat. Just click on the clip icon at the bottom of the chat and choose the needed document. Click on “Open” and the file will be added to the chat.

Right here, in Live Chat, you will also find a FAQs section with several categories. You can tap on the link “Show more categories” to see more cases or find your question of interest by typing it in the search line above.

Apart from Live Chat, you can reach the BetBarter team via:

Social Networks (Telegram, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp);

YouTube;

email (support@betbarter.com).

You can find all the contacts in a devoted section in the menu. Just click on the preferred option and you will be automatically redirected.

FAQs

1. Can I Trust Betbarter?

Yes, with BetBarter you stay safe and well-treated. The bookmaker has the Curacao license and introduces the latest systems for implementing safe and fair gaming.

2. What Languages Does the Bookmaker Support?

You can gamble either on the English version of the site or switch to Hindi.