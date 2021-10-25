Betmaster India review – is it worth betting on this site

Betmaster is a young bookmaker founded in 2014 in Estonia, but has already managed to gain the trust of many players in different countries. In this review, we will discuss the advantages and disadvantages of this site for residents of India, and you can decide whether to choose this betting company for sports betting.

Betmaster official website

The official website of Betmaster makes quite a pleasant impression. It is equipped with large-sized buttons, making it very easy to navigate in the mobile app and on the site itself. The most important tabs are found in the first second.

At the top are the main sections of betting, casino, various bonuses and promotions. Just below are the registration and authorization buttons. Next to them is a convenient drop-down personal account menu. Here you can view your deposits, history of bets and transactions, bonuses, and contact technical support.

The central section lists all available sports for betting, attention is paid to the most popular directions. Below them are the different leagues. Convenient tabs help you quickly find the desired discipline – you can view the top matches, tournaments and competitions taking place live.

At the bottom of the site there are buttons to download the app for Android and iOS.

Betmaster’s line and betting

In Betmaster you can bet on soccer, basketball, hockey, tennis, MMA volleyball and cybersports. So far, this is the entire list of disciplines available at the bookmaker. And it is this lack of variety that makes players choose other platforms.

But the esports section in the gaming club is quite rich. Here you can bet on popular competitions in games CS: GO, Dota2 and League of Legends. Also available a lot of interesting offers such as e-soccer, e-basketball, e-volleyball or e-tennis.

Betmaster has a virtual sports section where players can find many exciting disciplines such as virtual dog racing, horse racing, soccer and speedway.

The Betmaster’s betting line-up is quite good. You can choose from many betting options – handicap, odd/even, total, draw, second goal and many more. When choosing a competition, you can view statistics, goal results, and the standings. This will allow them to better predict the situation and carefully analyze the chances for making the most profitable bet.

All the mentioned sports are available in the live mode In-Play, which gives you the opportunity to bet in real time. This includes live broadcasts of esports events, which you can find on the eLive tab.

The odds at the site are quite good, but there is potential for improvement.

This concludes our Betmaster review – register on the site, get cool bonuses and make profitable bets!

How to sign up for Betmaster

If you want to start playing on Betmaster, take a quick registration. To create a new account, you need to:

Go to the platform’s official website and click the registration button. Choose the registration method – by phone number or email. Enter a promo code for the bonus, if not. Complete the registration and wait for SMS confirmation.

After registration we recommend you to verify your account right away. Verification is a verification of your data for validity. To do it, the administration of the bookmaker will need your passport data. Everything is strictly confidential. If the verification of the information you entered on the site is successful, then you will be able to withdraw money from your account and receive bonuses without any problems.

Betmaster Bonuses for newcomers

All registered players without exception can get a 100% bonus on their first deposit, which can be up to €150. You’ll also get the opportunity to place free bets of €/$5 every week for a month. Each such bet must be used within a week from the date of accrual.

You cannot use this bonus without wagering. The bonus must be wagered at odds of 1.4 or higher.

Betmaster App

If you want to bet no matter where you are at the moment, you should definitely download a mobile app for your smartphone. Betmaster have developed mobile software for both Android and iOS. You can only download the app from the official website. There you can do it for free and safely. After downloading the apk file on Android, be sure to allow the installation of applications from unknown sources.

iOS users can download the app from the AppStore.

Payment methods

Betmaster has a variety of payment methods for depositing your account, including: Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller or EcoPayz, as well as cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ripple and others.

The minimum deposit at the bookmaker is €10 and the cashout varies from €20 to €4,000. Keep in mind that withdrawals more than once a day may incur an additional fee of 3%.

Indian rupees can be used for deposits and withdrawals but will be settled by currency conversion.