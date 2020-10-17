Beyoung.in: A Small-Town Startup Who Made It Big In The Fashion Industry

Beyoung, a startup that may inspire many more to take the big leap, keep scrolling to know the journey of India’s favorite fashion brand.

Time and again, it has been observed that people move from small towns to big cities to fulfill their dreams. These places often promise them to provide essential elements that convert their dream into reality and ultimately lead to a better life. However, the journey of Beyoung is slightly different from others. Yes, roaring from a small town called Udaipur in Rajasthan, Shivam Soni, CEO of Beyoung, has proved that no boundaries can stop you if you aspire to dream big.

The fashion brand started with the four people from Udaipur, and now they have a strength of 100+ Beyoungsters. Founded two years ago, Beyoung is one of the biggest Youth Fashion Brands in India.

Beyoung is an e-commerce fashion brand dealing with a trendy collection of clothing solutions, home décor, and smartphone accessories. They started their journey by selling a t-shirt for men and women, and now they are dealing in all wardrobe essentials, yes today it’s selling almost everything. Recently, they have come up with a beautiful collection of canvas paintings that are perfect for your home or office space. Followed by providing other fashion apparels like boxers, joggers, trousers, pants, shirts, polo tees, formals, party wear, casual, etc.

CEO’s corner: “Our business has acquired a growth rate of 800% since we started our journey two years back, basically ‘Think big, dream big’ is the mantra that I believe in, and I always wanted to make it big. We noticed the craze for quirky products among the young generation. However, products were not affordable, and we saw a great opportunity for a change. We started with the object of providing the latest fashion styles at pocket-friendly prices. In just two years, Beyoung has become a one-stop-shop for buying wardrobe essentials, Smartphone accessories, and home décor. We plan to grow 10x in the next four years with a vision to create India’s largest Youth Fashion Brand.”

In just two years, they have received an intense response on the 3 C’s: Customization, Combo, and Couple Tees. Followed by the 3 C’s, the kickoff of its offline stores in 2018 has additionally strengthened the brand’s reach among Indian buyers. Now, whether you want to buy Plain and graphic t-shirts for men or funky boxers, Beyoung has got everything. Just head to the website and get indulged in a vast array of newest styles and trendy patterns. They take care of their customer’s needs and requirements. And to please every bargain hunter, the website is flooded with the great offers, best discounts, perfect deals that make everyone’s pocket happy. Now you don’t need to compromise anymore. Speaking of which, their range of printed and plain t-shirts is also for plus size people too. Yes, the trendy styles are available in all sizes, such as S, M, L, XL, XXL, 3XL, 4XL, and 5XL too.

And this leads us to the end. Lastly, let’s take a glimpse of their other products and upcoming goals.

About Beyoung: Beyoung is an online fashion store which deals in designer pop sockets, holders, mobile covers, winter wear plus size, vest, crop top, t-shirt dress, shirts, polo t-shirts, tank tops, plain t-shirts; Henley full sleeves t-shirts, a printed t-shirt and now canvas paintings, Beyoung give you a wide range of products. As per estimates based on current sales and trends, Beyoung will soon be processing 2 Lakh orders per month. The small-town startup is all set to rule the e-commerce world.