SaaS company Infosys share hits all time high

Infosys is an Indian software-based company that provides many services including IT, Business consulting and outsourcing. With the lockdown due to the pandemic, the company also faced some major downsides to their stock prices. But now as the market is slowly recovering, the company’s shares have hit an all-time high of Rs 1186.

Growth of Infosys

SaaS company Infosys is the second-largest IT company of India after TCS. It touched an all-time high on NSD and BSE after analysts raised their target prices. The price increase is aided by the fact that the profits of the company have increased consistently. It has risen to Rs 4,858 crores in the 3rd quarter of 2020, and the margin has also expanded from 25.3% from 22.7%.

With the rising profit and consistent margin increase, the company has left behind the pandemic problems. In fact, it has started back the promotions and salary hikes that was temporarily stopped due to COVID-19. The company is now expecting revenue growth of 2-3% per year.

Share market analysis

With a market cap of 4.78 Trillion and constantly increasing profits, the company seems to be a good buy. According to Webull information, 48.8% recommend a strong buy of the share, 44.19% recommend a buy, 4.65% and 2.33% are on Hold and under-perform respectively. The company also has good average volumes of 509.59K and a turnover of 780.60 Mn.

A common mistake that many people do while trying to invest in the stock market is thinking that a stock has a limit of growth. When a share is at its 52-week or all-time high, it never means that it can’t grow further. In fact, the reason it is there is that the company is doing well, and its fundamentals are strong.

So, as an investor, if you are looking forward to out your money in a company, it should be based on calculations and understanding of its business model and fundamentals. And not on speculations. You can very well see my fact from the Infosys’s share itself. It touched a 52-week high at around Rs 970 and went down for a bit and rose again.

Note: Any investment decision made by our readers will be solely his/her own responsibility. And we can’t be held responsible for any losses that the investor might face due to market fluctuations.

