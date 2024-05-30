The Biden administration has decided against a significant proposal from ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, aimed at addressing U.S. security concerns. ByteDance’s “Project Texas” would have given American officials the power to appoint board members for TikTok’s U.S. subsidiary, review its source code, and even shut down the app if necessary.

ByteDance’s Bold Offer

In 2022, as U.S. lawmakers were intensifying their efforts to regulate TikTok due to national security worries, ByteDance made an unprecedented offer. With Congress debating how to best legislate against the app, fears grew that its Chinese ownership could manipulate the platform to influence Americans or threaten national security.

Despite these measures, U.S. officials rejected the proposal. A senior Biden administration official explained to the Washington Post that ByteDance’s offer did not sufficiently mitigate the serious security risks posed by TikTok. The administration determined that selling TikTok to an American owner was the only viable solution.

Legislative Moves and Court Battles

In April, President Joe Biden signed a law that could either force ByteDance to sell TikTok to a U.S. company or lead to a complete ban of the app by January 2025. This legislation aims to address the perceived national security threats associated with TikTok’s Chinese ownership. In response, ByteDance sued the U.S. government, arguing that the new law infringes on the First Amendment rights of TikTok users.

The Department of Justice, however, maintains that the law addresses vital national security issues while respecting constitutional limitations. The DOJ is prepared to defend this legislation in court.

Connecting with Young Influencers

Since taking office, President Biden has actively engaged with young social media influencers, recognizing their powerful role in shaping public opinion. Kahlil Greene, a 24-year-old TikTok influencer, is one such figure. Greene, who discusses historical and contemporary issues related to race and gender, has amassed around 650,000 followers on TikTok and 146,000 on Instagram. His posts generate significant engagement, with millions of views in recent months.

A Pew Research Center survey from November found that about one-third of adults under 30 get their news from platforms like TikTok. This highlights the significant influence of social media on modern public discourse.

The Challenges of Social Media Engagement

Despite Biden’s efforts to connect with young influencers, some, including Greene, feel sidelined due to their critical views on certain policies. Greene has noted a lack of recent invitations to White House events, speculating that his critical stance might be the reason. The White House has not commented on this issue. Greene himself is unsure if he would attend future events, emphasizing that he seeks meaningful engagement rather than mere photo opportunities.

This situation reflects the broader challenges the Biden administration faces in navigating the world of social media. Influencers, who serve as modern gatekeepers, often deviate from traditional campaign messaging and are more critical and demanding, both politically and financially.

The Biden administration’s rejection of ByteDance’s Project Texas proposal is part of a larger strategy to mitigate national security risks associated with TikTok through legislative measures. The subsequent legal disputes and efforts to engage with social media influencers underscore the complexities of modern governance. As the administration continues to interact with this new class of media personalities, it must balance security concerns with the evolving landscape of public discourse on social platforms.